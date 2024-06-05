Royal Ascot Tips: Horse-by-horse Guide to Queen Anne Stakes

Queen Anne Stakes: Horse-by-horse Guide

Audience – Ended three-year-old season with an impressive handicap win and took the step up to Group level well last term, scoring at Newmarket in the summer and holding his form until a low-key final effort. Back with a bang when winning the Group 1 Lockinge Stakes with another clear career-best effort last month and likely to give it a good shot from the front once more. Could be vulnerable late on here, though.

Big Rock – Highly consistent last season and fairly destructive to boot, winning five times in total, including a thrilling all-the-way victory on soft ground in the QEII over this course and distance in October. Early stumble didn’t help on his Lockinge comeback but could leave that effort well behind back here, providing the ground isn’t too lively.

Brave Emperor – Belongs at this sort of level from a ratings-perspective but all of his Group-race wins so far have come overseas and he only beat one home in the Hampton Court Stakes at this meeting 12 months ago. He likes ease underfoot and he likes to press the pace, so possibly not best suited to this sort of test on Ascot’s straight track.

Cairo – Has joined Alice Haynes from Aidan O’Brien and has had his limitations well and truly exposed at Group 1 level. Will do well to get into the thick of it here.

Charyn – A leading contender based on improved performances at Doncaster, Sandown and Newbury so far this season. Handles softer ground well and good to firm would be something new, but he's thriving right now, looks solid and can run into a place.

Docklands – Course form of 1132 obviously reads very well but he’s been operating at a level at least one rung below top class and was beaten half a length in a Listed race in France last month. Needs others to under-perform in order to have an impact back at his favourite haunt.

Dolayli – Race-fit French challenger who brings a consistent and progressive profile to the table. Only beaten a length in his first Group 1 assignment at Longchamp last time and hard to say for sure the improvement will stop there. Could be a bit of a dark horse but likely to need plenty of rain.

Facteur Cheval – Another French challenger who wouldn’t want much or any firm into the going description, but he has built a strong CV at a mile and nine furlongs the past two years, his G1 form figures since last May reading 32321. Showed guts to claim top-class triumph at Meydan earlier in the year and no shock to see him reverse autumn placings with QEII winner Big Rock.

Flight Plan – Weakened to finish seventh in last year’s Jersey Stakes but kicked on from that and ended 2023 with career-best Group 2 win in Ireland. Last of 10 on his seasonal reappearance in the Lockinge so questions to answer now and probably flying a bit too high.

Hi Royal – Almost caused a massive shock when second to Chaldean at 125/1 in last year’s 2000 Guineas but hasn’t delivered on that promise, even after wind surgery during the winter. He looks a tad over-rated at present.

Maljoom – Looked an unlucky loser when beaten half a length into fourth in the 2022 St James’s Palace but connections have had a nightmare getting him fit and well enough to compete ever since, just the one appearance last year (September) and a low-key comeback over this track and trip last month. He’ll need to step up on that run by some way but still low mileage and could be sitting on a major PB when everything clicks.

Poker Face – Won at Listed, Group 3 and Group 2 level last season but first run at the highest level ended in a well-held seventh in last month’s Lockinge. Looks another one who will put pace into this and likely to be vulnerable late on.

Royal Scotsman – Consigned his Lockinge comeback run to the past with an all-the-way win in Group 3 company at Epsom on Derby day, bolting up from the front. He’ll struggle to repeat those tactics here as there's some strong competition for the lead but might be dangerous to write him off completely.

Witch Hunter – A capable horse who tends to come past beaten rivals late on to pick up the pieces and did just that when third to Audience in the Lockinge at Newbury last month. That’s probably the best he can hope for here.

Yosemite Valley – Good performer in Ireland over six and seven furlongs but yet to try the mile and this could be a baptism of fire having come up short when favourite for a Group 3 in France late last month. Doesn’t want fast ground either.

Inspiral – Top-class mare who does have the odd complete blowout on her CV but she strung together three straight Group 1 wins last season, culminating in the Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf at Santa Anita. Only fourth when favourite for the Lockinge but said to have needed the run there and no surprise to see her go one better than when beaten a neck on her return to action in last year’s Queen Anne.