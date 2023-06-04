After perfectly commendable but fairly unspectacular 2000 Guineas wins for Chaldean and Paddington at Newmarket and the Curragh respectively, the three-year-old miling division remains there for the taking.

Perhaps there simply isn’t a genuine superstar among the current crop who will be capable of mixing it against the best of the older horses in races like the Sussex Stakes come the height of summer, but if there is then I’m convinced that colt will be CICERO'S GIFT and he looks the one to be siding with ahead of his chance to shine in the St James's Palace Stakes.

His trainer Charlie Hills enjoyed one of the finest years of his career to date when overseeing this horse’s sire Muhaarar’s three-year-old campaign, which included Royal Ascot glory in the Commonwealth Cup before he added three more Group 1 wins to the tally before retirement, and Cicero's Gift has been brought along steadily, the team making a late call to skip the Guineas and run at Goodwood the day before the Newmarket Classic.

Brilliant sprinter Muhaarar has sired loads of winners over a variety of distances already, but this horse has been kept solely at a mile to this point and has looked every inch a top-class prospect despite only featuring in relatively minor company en route to a perfect 3-3 record.

His winning debut in bad ground at Newbury last autumn was seriously striking, he then gave 9lb and a firm beating to subsequent dual winner Docklands (now rated 94) on his Wolverhampton comeback, and fairly bolted up from the Feilden Stakes runner-up Kolsai in the aforementioned conditions race at Goodwood on May 5 (replay below).