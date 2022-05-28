Summer conditions against Wokingham fav

Orazio backed up an equally striking Newmarket win when scooting clear of his rivals on Ascot’s ‘trials day’ card in mid-May and, having immediately been made favourite for the Wokingham Stakes at the Royal meeting on the back of that, there’s no denying he could yet have loads more to offer for a Charlie Hills team that evidently knows the time of day with progressive sprinters.

However, the handicapper has stepped in with a severe-looking 9lb rise and that, coupled with the fact his only previous run on fast ground yielded a proper no-show at York two summers ago and is said to need some cut in an ideal world, is enough to put me off the double-figure odds still being dangled after 90 horses were left in the big betting race on Royal Ascot Saturday.

One of the most eyecatching entries is the George Boughey-trained Baradar, who has never raced over six furlongs in his life but brings some strong mile and seven-furlong form to the table after finishing third in the Lincoln and sixth in the Victoria Cup last time out.

There’s every chance he’ll have the gears for a stiff six in the right circumstances, but his profile is littered with excellent efforts on soft ground and he’s another who failed to figure on his only previous start on a good to firm surface – in last year’s Buckingham Palace.

Perhaps the seven-furlong contest will be the target for Baradar again this time around and he won’t be alone in having that option as well, but I'd be surprised if LETHAL NYMPH went for anything other than the Wokingham and it’s worth chancing he ultimately creeps into the final 28-strong line-up.

Granted, this horse was twice tried over seven furlongs in his debut season last year but he looks a slightly different model to half-brother River Nymph in that he’s definitely a step quicker and also seems to cope perfectly well with quicker conditions.

One thing he does have in common with his sibling and Clive Cox stablemate is that he looks to already have an affinity with Ascot, having visited the place twice in 2022 and won on both occasions.

The second of those course and distance victories, in a 0-105 three-year-old-only handicap at the end of September, was particularly impressive and the second and third home both won on their next starts to put a bit of extra lustre on the two and a half-length triumph.

Connections blamed the good to soft (‘tacky’) going for his poor run at York the following month and I’m happy to strike a line through the recent comeback effort too as he was hampered at a key stage at Windsor and the run looked to be needed anyway.

The handicapper has left him unchanged on the revised mark of 96, still 7lb higher than the last success, but sprint king Cox can surely eke out a little more improvement from this lightly-raced four-year-old this term, and the 25/1 on offer with a trio of major firms looks a decent price ahead of his eagerly anticipated return to Ascot.