A review of the action from the final day of Royal Ascot where Godolphin had a one-two in the Platinum Jubilee.

Godolphin one-two in Platinum Jubilee Naval Crown edged out Creative Force to lead home a Godolphin one-two in the Platinum Jubilee Stakes. The winner, in the white cap, raced hard against the stands' rail under James Doyle with his Charlie Appleby-trained stablemate on the other side of the track. There wasn't much between them at the line but the photographic evidence showed 33/1 winner was in front where it matters. There was a dead-heat for third between Campanelle (10/1) and Artorious (17/2).

Appleby said: “There wasn’t a lot between them at home. Will rode the winner in a gallop the other day and said there wasn’t much between them. Both were in great nick, but Naval Crown is still learning about the sprint division and he was all at sea in Saudi. But he finished fourth in the Guineas and is a rock solid horse, and over that stiff six furlongs we saw his natural pace. “James said he just needed to get to the rail, but the ground was quick enough for Creative. They are two Dubawis and as tough as teak. The July Cup is the obvious race for them, and I see no reason not to go for it.” He added: “I’m just lucky to be in the position for these horses to come through my door. 2022 has gone well so far, but there is still a long way to go.”

A big moment for James Doyle

Doyle said: “I would be lying if I said I expected him to win today. We were certainly hopeful dropping him back in trip. He seems to be pretty quick. He was a hot favourite for a race in Saudi Arabia, but we had a sticky draw and he just ran off with me. “Myself and Charlie had a chat about dropping him back and Naval Crown ran well in the Al Quoz when he was fourth. He’s not short on speed, he was travelling nicely behind Home Affairs and he saw it out well. It’s brilliant.”

Timeform's David Cleary analysis The 2021 Jersey Stakes turned out to be the key to the first million-pound running of the now Platinum Jubilee Stakes. The Godolphin pair Creative Force and Naval Crown had come out first and second twelve months ago, sent off joint favourites. Today, the placings were reversed, odds of 33/1 reflective on Naval Crown's profile over the last year. The pair with the very best form in the race, Highfield Princess and Home Affairs (went off too hard), failed to fire. Naval Crown clearly found some improvement, relatively untried at sprint trips, able to take over from Home Affairs in the near-side group after tracking him going strongly and then just edging out his stable companion, who had come from off the pace in the larger centre group.

Naval Crown wins the Platinum Jubilee

There was a dead-heat for third between two of the international runners, Campanelle, who travelled strongly at the head of the main group, and Artorius, who came from the back of the field. The latter was closing fast at the line but had just taken too long to find full stride, despite Spencer's urgings. Just behind them came Sacred, who ran a highly creditable first race of the campaign. All in all, a fittingly competitive sprint for such a prize, with an exciting finish, but with too many involved to think the form was anything more than a standard running of the race. Certainly, there was nothing to compare with Nature Strip, whose victory in the King's Stand was the best sprinting display at the meeting, arguably the best performance of the whole week.

Moore shines as Broome wins Hardwicke Broome made all under a fine Ryan Moore ride to win the Hardwicke Stakes. The jockey, partnering his sixth winner of the week, was intent on making it a strong gallop to test favourite Hurricane Lane who was making his seasonal reappearance. The 6/1 winner had the market leader under pressure turning in and while he plugged on for third, it was Mostahdaf (11/2) who came through for second but he could never land a blow against the three-and-a-quarter lengths winner. Sky Bet, Betfair and Paddy Power all cut the winner to 12/1 from 33s for the King George back here in July.

The success was a remarkable 900th at Group or Graded level for the winning trainer who was quick to praise his stable jockey. “It was a brilliant ride. Ryan has done an incredible job on Broome. He is a six-year-old colt now and one very strange thing is that he seems to be coming to the peak of his career after all these years. He is by Australia and is very brave. We think we will see the best of him this year. Ryan gave Broome an amazing ride.” O’Brien indicated the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes will be the target for Broome, and added: “He suffered a fractured shin when he was kicked unsaddling after the Japan Cup. He had time off and needed his run in the Tattersalls Gold Cup. He has a very high cruising speed, and doesn’t surrender.”

Broome and Ryan Moore are in control of the Hardwicke

Appleby was satisfied with Hurricane Lane’s initial effort and feels he will make plenty of progress for the outing. He said: “We haven’t hidden anything about what our thought processes are – we’re working back from October, very much so. This is a horse we feel is our Arc horse and today, going out there with the ground being as quick as it was, I said to William (Buick) ‘don’t forget, if it’s not happening for him, look after him round there’. “But William said he travelled into it well, his action just shortened a bit, he said he just went through his girths and just got tired. The ground was quick enough for him – he does move better when there’s ease in the ground – we all know that. But more importantly, he took two match-fit horses on as well. They’ve gone a good gallop – Ryan’s gone out there and set a good stall, and I’m pleased. “It’s always encouraging – it’s the same from two to three or three to four, their first run, you’re just glad they’ve still got their enthusiasm.”

Truth rules in Jersey 4/1 favourite Noble Truth was a brave winner of the Jersey Stakes. William Buick set out to make all aboard Appleby's charge but he was headed at the two furlong marker by Samburu and Frankie Dettori. However as that rival's run petered out, the winner was back in front and he stayed there, running on strongly to the line to see off Find (40/1) and Dubai Poet (20/1). Star Girls Aalmal, one of the best-backed horses of the day, was fourth.

Appleby said: “A lot of credit must go to the lad that has ridden him at home as he’s not an easy horse to ride. We gelded him, and it’s only in the last 10 days that he’s arrived. Looking for a horse that will fit the Golden Eagle at Randwick brings me to him. I think he has the qualities for that race.” He added: “When he got headed, I thought it would be interesting and I didn’t expect him to find the way he did. A great ride by William and the horse is going the right way forward again.” Buick said: “You saw today compared to Noble Truth’s last run, when he was still a colt, that he was much more professional. He has so much energy and today he was able to channel it in the right direction. He’s got lots of speed, but today I was able to ride him a little bit while in the past I have been a passenger on him.”

Noble Truth wins the Jersey Stakes

Burke debutant Holloway Boy wins Chesham Holloway Boy (40/1) made a winning racecourse debut with a taking display in the Chesham Stakes. A second two-year-old winner of the week for Karl Burke and Danny Tudhope, he raced in the rear of the field for much of the contest. Approaching the final furlong it looked like fellow outsider Pearling Path (80/1) had the race in safe-keeping when booting clear but the winner finished with a real rattle for a comfortable length success. Lakota Siox (33/1) completed a clean-sweep of the places for the outsiders with 11/8 favourite Alfred Munnings weakening out of contention having been up with the leaders two furlongs out.

“That was one hell of a performance. Time will tell, but to do that first time he has to be a bit special,” said Burke. “He’s been backward and we were going to Musselburgh but he tweaked a muscle. So we entered him for this thinking it would be a nice day out. It was a first runner for the owners, let alone a first at Royal Ascot, and he couldn’t blow a candle out.” Winning owner Nick White said: "Danny has given Holloway Boy a fantastic ride and what a performance from Karl. We said we’d give it a chance and we would run here for his first race. I’m in shock. I’ve been coming here 45 years. To have a horse here and have a winner, I’m in shock. I don’t even have a top hat and tails as we only knew we were going to run on Thursday so it was too late to get everything.”