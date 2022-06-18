Sporting Life
Aidan O'Brien celebrates his landmark win with Giles Brandreth
Aidan O'Brien saddles 900th Group or Graded winner

By Sporting Life
16:47 · SAT June 18, 2022

The victory of Broome in the Hardwicke Stakes gave trainer Aidan O’Brien to a remarkable 900th Group/Graded winner under both codes.

Ryan Moore was in the saddle as the 6/1 chance powered to victory in the mile-and-a-half feature and spark celebrations in the winners' enclosure.

In a dazzling career the master of Ballydoyle has won just about every major prize in the world of flat racing including the Derby eight times, the Irish Derby 14, two Prix de l'Arc de Triomphes and six renewals of the Breeders' Cup Turf.

In National Hunt racing he'll be forever remembered for his handling of the legendary Istabraq, winner of three Champion Hurdles.

“I didn’t realise that (900 top-level winners) and we are so privileged to be in the position we are and we are so grateful to everyone at Ballydoyle,” said O’Brien, who also moved to 81 career winners at the Royal meeting – one behind Sir Michael Stoute.

“In this life and world we take one day at a time and try to appreciate every day. We’re so grateful to do what we do every day. It’s incredible really.”

