Royal Ascot reflections: David Ord on the passing of the baton to Goodwood and York

Our man reflects on Royal Ascot and hopes it might provide the springboard for two more successful summer festivals too.

Royal Ascot draws to a close, and for once, can we sit back and ask, ‘What’s not to like?’ Great weather, great racing, big crowds and a healthy terrestrial TV audience. One of the sport’s crown jewels glistened just when we needed it to. Because we know not everything in the garden is as rosy as it looked across the five days in Berkshire. On the eve of the meeting the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Racing and Bloodstock held a briefing to warn of a “triple whammy of challenges” the sport faces including Treasury Plans to replace the tax structure on online gambling duties and tax bets on racing at the same rate as online slot and casino games. The BHA are to “leave no stone unturned” in their extensive campaign against the proposals, but we still don’t know whether Lord Allen will be leading that fight. The June 2nd appointment date for the new chairman has long gone and his proposal for fully independent governance of the sport seemingly remains on the table – you fear gathering dust.

The Betfred Derby Festival revolution remains mothballed, battle plans still to be drawn up. Crowds were down again this year and the need to restore the meeting to former glories is apparent to all. And we’re not talking its absolute heyday here, a return to say the 40,000 who went to see Galileo in 2001 would seem a sensible initial target. Another Allen, Jim this time, is the man in charge of turning this particular tanker around. There are numerous suggestions floating around, the most sensible being to start by asking the thousands of people who previously attended the meeting but don't now, Why? Their answers are your platform to build from. And sell the race, the event, make it a celebration. If I was Jim, I’d make it a festival in every sense, pack out the hill and the rest will follow. Attract the biggest music name you can in midweek to fill the place and then try to keep them there, however you can, for the racing that follows in the next day or two. It's no coincidence that the only times the 'House Full' signs go up at Newmarket and Goodwood for example, are when Jools Holland rolls into town or big-name DJs head to the Sussex downs. On the track bring the Temple Stakes across from Haydock so the best sprinters have the opportunity to show just how fast horses can complete the Epsom five furlongs in. Make it the main event on Friday which in turn becomes a ‘Festival Of Speed’, featuring the two Dashes. And Saturday – the cream rises to the top. The meeting’s three Group Ones, run over the same course-and-distance, back-to-back, culminating in the great race itself. Give each individual card a unique identity and the racegoers a different reason to attend. They clearly pick and choose days out more carefully now, walk-up numbers at virtually every venue have fallen off a cliff. You need to convince people that your day or days at the races are the best way to spend some disposable income months in advance. Get the mid-summer dates ringed on the calendars at a time when tweed and wellies, not silk top hats and morning suits, are the order of the day. Give people something to look forward to in the summer at a time when they're looking out the windows at 4pm to dark skies and rain.

