Royal Ascot preview: George Scott sweet on Queen Mary filly Staya

The daughter of Havana Grey goes into the Group 2 contest following a striking debut success at Yarmouth on May 22 (replay below).

Speaking on Racing TV's Luck On Sunday programme, the Newmarket trainer stated he felt Staya had excellent claims of mounting a bold bid in Wednesday's Queen Mary Stakes over five furlongs.

Scott said: "Staya certainly would be my best chance of the week, she won impressively first time out. She's by a superstar stallion and she has the look and the feel of a filly with plenty of quality about her."

Scott could end up running 10 or 12 horses at the Royal meeting and his big Group 1 contender on day one is the lightly-raced three-year-old West Acre in the King Charles III Stakes.

He drops back to five furlongs having won two Group races over the minimum distance at Meydan earlier in the year, before a lesser effort when last sighted.

Scott said: "He's such an exciting, young horse, in the sense that he was electric at Meydan. He won the Nad Al Sheba Turf Sprint after breaking the track record in the Blue Point, and I think by the time of the Al Quoz (finished eighth to Believing), his season was done.

"It's no secret, this horse got a fracture in the February of his two-year-old career and I promise you he was an absolute stand-out at that point, so really from when he started racing in October-time through to now, having already won a Group 2 and a Group 3, he's got a serious engine.

"This (Ascot) is a big step for him, stepping into a King Charles with all these proven horses. So all I've been saying to Michael (Blencowe, owner) is that let's see how he gets on, I'm sure he'll run a nice race and let's hope he looks at home in these circumstances - in Group 1 sprints.

"I think this is the beginning for him, I think this is the beginning of two or three years at the top level. Of course, it's a massive day and we'd love to see him win but if he could just run a really promising race then he's got the Flying Five, the race at Goodwood, the Nunthorpe and the Breeders' Cup which is always a fun trip.

"From the mid-summer onwards we'll be working back from Del Mar with him."