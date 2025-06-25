Royal Ascot Notebook: Horses to Follow

Pinhole is among the horses to keep an eye on going forward as Timeform's David Cleary reflects on Royal Ascot last week.

AZIZAM – 5f 2yo listed, Royal Ascot, 18/06/25 Azizam wasn't the pick of the huge field for the Windsor Castle – there were a handful I liked better on looks – but he has some substance to him and shaped as if the best longer-term prospect in the line-up. With just a six-runner maiden win at Hamilton by way of experience, Azizam was caught away from the action, in rear and nearest the stand rail, drawn 23 of 23. He had a fair bit to do with two to run, but picked up well in the final furlong, getting up to force a dead-heat for third. Azizam looks sure to improve again and may well end up being competitive at minor pattern level at least. He's essentially bred for speed, being a son of Havana Grey, though he might prove better at six than the five furlongs over which he's raced so far.

FACTEUR CHEVAL – 1¼m 4yo+ Group 1, Royal Ascot, 18/06/25 Trainer Jerome Reynier didn't pull any punches when discussing the ride given to Facteur Cheval in the Prince of Wales's Stakes. 'The worst ride given to one of my horses' seemed a bit harsh, even if rider Flavien Prat hadn't followed instructions. Either way, Facteur Cheval ran a lot better than his final position behind the impressive Ombudsman suggests. Facteur Cheval was steadied from the stalls and travelled smoothly, taking a good hold. He made good progress into the straight, ahead of the eventual first and second, and got to the front briefly before fading in the final furlong. This was Facteur Cheval's first run at a mile and a quarter. He possibly didn't quite stay, though it was also his first run in ten weeks and making his effort when he did could also have counted against him. On his best form, Facteur Cheval is good enough to win a race at a high level this summer and he should be much nearer his best next time out.

HENRI MATISSE – 1m 3yo colts and geldings Group 1, Royal Ascot, 17/06/25 Such was the tremendous impression created by Field of Gold's win in the St James's Palace Stakes, that it would be easy to overlook just how well Henri Matisse ran in finishing a clear second. His performance would have been good enough to win a few recent editions of the three-year-old miling colts deciders and his ability will enable him to win further good races. The most taking thing about Henri Matisse's performance was the way he finished the race off after the winner had swept clear, strong in the final furlong after getting bumped two furlongs out. Henri Matisse has already won a Group 1 at a mile, having landed the Poulains on his previous outing, but there could well be more to come when he steps up to a mile and a quarter. The Sussex was suggested as Henri Matisse's next engagement immediately after his run at Ascot. Whether that will prove the case probably depends on quite a few factors – whether 'the boys' can work out a way to beat Field of Gold; whether Field of Gold actually goes for the Sussex; where the Coolmore team want to place their other pieces in the big races of the summer. However, wherever he turns up, Henri Matisse is one to be interested in.

Henri Matisse storms home under Moore at the Breeders' Cup

PINHOLE – 1¾m 3yo Group 2, Royal Ascot, 18/06/25 Pinhole was gambled into joint-favouritism for the Queen's Vase, but things didn't pan out for him (replay below). He travelled well enough, but was some way off the pace in a race where the principals were largely those that raced to the fore. Once he was asked for his effort in the straight, he hung right as if feeling the firm ground – conditions on the Wednesday were the quickest of the week. Pinhole stuck to his task in the closing stages and may well be fully effective at a mile and three quarters another day. His rider Colin Keane was just pushing with hands and heels at the end, and sparing Pinhole a harder race than necessary could well pay dividends in due course. This was the well-made Pinhole's second run at pattern level. On his reappearance he had finished fourth to Lambourn in the Chester Vase, a place ahead of the Queen's Vase runner-up Furthur. There's obviously little wrong with that form. Connections may have to wait a while for easier ground, but Pinhole looks just the sort to benefit from a patient policy anyway.

REVIVAL POWER – 5f 2yo fillies Group 2, Royal Ascot, 18/06/25 Titian Saga wasn't any great shakes as a racehorse. She won on her second start but then failed to add to that in 19 further appearances. However, she produced seven winners from her first nine foal and her tenth, Revival Power, is on the board already, having won on her debut at Thirsk. Revival Power overcame considerable inexperience to score first time out, and was much sharper in the Queen Mary, much better away and showing just the sort of speed that would be expected from her pedigree. She probably overdid things and couldn't sustain her effort in the final furlong, but she still counts as a promising, unexposed sprinting filly. Her trainer Tim Easterby handled the best of Titian Saga's previous progeny, Winter Power. She didn't win until her third start, but ended a busy two-year-old campaign with victories in the Harry Rosebery and Cornwallis Stakes. She went on to triumph in the Nunthorpe at three. Revival Power has a fair way to go to emulate her half-sister, but she should develop physically through the year and further wins should come her way.

ROCK ON THUNDER – 6f 2yo Group 2, Royal Ascot, 17/06/25 Rock On Thunder managed just ninth place at the finish of the Coventry Stakes, though for a long way he looked as if he would do even better. He was on the bridle just about the longest, close to the pace and shaken up just under two furlongs out. Once he was ridden he hung left, possibly due to inexperience, and was unable to quicken. This was still an encouraging effort, given it was just his second start. Rock On Thunder has scope – he's a lengthy colt – and he was on his toes beforehand, perhaps the experience a bit much for one with his limited experience. While Rock On Thunder had won over six furlongs on debut and his dam was also successful at the trip, it's possible that he will benefit from a step up to seven furlongs. The maiden he won on debut at Leicester has thrown up winners and all in all he looks worth another shot at pattern company.

TRUE LOVE – 5f 2yo fillies Group 2, Royal Ascot, 18/06/25 As usual, part of the fun of Royal Ascot was watching the jockeys try and work out where the best place to race was. This is a moving target and the guesses varied from race to race. Thus the jockeys on the 23 runners in the Queen Mary, the opening race on Wednesday, managed to split into three groups. The winner True Love was drawn 25 and led the near-side group, though was in front overall only inside the final furlong before she stayed on well to draw clear. True Love won by 1¼ lengths and the bare form isn't out of the ordinary. None of the others in her group were particularly fancied but it was still worth noting that she finished 10 lengths ahead of the second home on her side. True Love stood out in the paddock beforehand. She's a lengthy, well-made filly, a class and size better than her rivals. True Love had been beaten twice prior to her win at Ascot, but the second of those defeats came at the hands of Gstaad, who had won the Coventry the previous day. While she is clearly precocious, she ought to make an impact in the top races for two-year-old fillies through the campaign, likely to be at least as effective at six furlongs as at five.

Ryan Moore celebrates Queen Mary success with True Love

WARSAW – 6f 2yo Group 2, Royal Ascot, 17/06/25 A sprained joint ruled ante-post favourite Albert Einstein out of the Coventry Stakes, which led to a shuffling of the Ballydoyle pack. Gstaad and Warsaw, who had both won maidens at Navan on their sole start, represented the stable, with Ryan Moore gaining an impressive win on Gstaad. Warsaw could manage only tenth, fading late on after making a good move into a challenging position around two furlongs out. Gstaad is an imposing sort with a speedy pedigree and looks very much the type to win further good races this summer. Warsaw, a first foal, is a size smaller than the winner but he has a pedigree has much more of the longer-term about it. Warsaw's breeding suggests he'll benefit from further – he's by Wootton Bassett, while his dam is a sister to the Oaks winner Forever Together and the Fillies' Mile winner Together Forever, the dam of City of Troy.