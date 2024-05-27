Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Regional battles to victory in the Betfair Sprint Cup
Regional battles to victory in the Betfair Sprint Cup

Royal Ascot news: Regional ready to shine

By Ashley Iveson
13:46 · MON May 27, 2024

Trainer Ed Bethell believes the King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot is “tailor-made” for Regional following his stable star’s pleasing comeback at the Curragh on Saturday.

A Group One winner in last season’s Sprint Cup at Haydock, the six-year-old was being readied for a return to Merseyside for Saturday’s Temple Stakes, but the prevailing soft ground prompted a late change of plan.

Instead, Regional crossed the Irish Sea to contest the Group Two Greenlands Stakes on Irish 2,000 Guineas day and ran an excellent race in defeat, cutting out much of the running before being mowed down late by fellow British raider Mitbaahy.

Bethell could not have been prouder of his charge in defeat and is confident he will head to Ascot as a major player next month.

Download the Sporting Life App

“He ran really well, delighted with him,” said the North Yorkshire-based trainer. “A stiff six (furlongs) just found him out and all roads lead to the King Charles at Royal Ascot. Hopefully we’ll get good, fast ground there and I’m really excited about his chance over five furlongs on that track.

“The whole idea was to go to the Temple, but the ground went against us at Haydock, so we went to the Curragh for the ground. A stiff six would never have been his cup of tea, but a stiff five at Ascot will be tailor-made for him.

“It’s what we all do it for, to have chances going down there, let alone a live one. To have runners at Royal Ascot is what we all do it for and we’re really excited, fingers crossed he’ll get there.”

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo