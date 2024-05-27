Royal Ascot news: Regional ready to shine

Trainer Ed Bethell believes the King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot is “tailor-made” for Regional following his stable star’s pleasing comeback at the Curragh on Saturday.

A Group One winner in last season’s Sprint Cup at Haydock, the six-year-old was being readied for a return to Merseyside for Saturday’s Temple Stakes, but the prevailing soft ground prompted a late change of plan. Instead, Regional crossed the Irish Sea to contest the Group Two Greenlands Stakes on Irish 2,000 Guineas day and ran an excellent race in defeat, cutting out much of the running before being mowed down late by fellow British raider Mitbaahy. Bethell could not have been prouder of his charge in defeat and is confident he will head to Ascot as a major player next month.