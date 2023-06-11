Andrew Asquith highlights four potential clashes at Royal Ascot later this month.

Chaldean vs Paddington – St James’s Palace Stakes The St James’s Palace Stakes is a race to settle any arguments as to which horse is the best miler of the classic generation and Chaldean and Paddington, winners of the British and Irish 2000 Guineas, respectively, will hopefully serve up a treat. Chaldean achieved much more than Paddington as a juvenile, notably winning the Dewhurst Stakes, and he didn’t need to improve much on that effort to win what can only be rated as an average renewal of the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket. As expected, he had no problem stepping up to a mile, and went about his business in typically straightforward fashion, something that showed him to maximum advantage as the runner-up hung his chance away. The ground will likely be much faster at Royal Ascot, but that shouldn’t pose a problem, and he does set the standard on Timeform ratings. Paddington was much more lightly raced as a two-year-old, not making his debut until September and breaking his maiden over seven furlongs in soft ground at the Curragh the following month. He has proved himself most progressive this season, too, making a winning return in a heavy-ground handicap at Naas before following up in listed company back at the Curragh. Paddington then took a big step forward when completing a four-timer in the Irish 2000 Guineas, making his first start in Group 1 company a winning one. He beat the second, third and fourth from the Newmarket equivalent in comprehensive fashion, edging to his left in the closing stages and leaving the impression he had a fair bit more to give if needed. At the prices, he gets the vote to continue his winning run at Royal Ascot.

Bay Bridge vs Luxembourg – Prince of Wales’s Stakes Luxembourg has always been held in high regard by Aidan O’Brien and he was one of the leading juveniles in 2021, notably winning the Futurity Trophy at Doncaster. He ran an excellent race to finish third in the 2000 Guineas on his return last year, but he missed the chance to contest the Derby after sustaining an injury. Luxembourg did go on to confirm himself a top-class colt when winning the Irish Champion Stakes later in the season before getting stuck in the mud in the Arc at Longchamp. He left his below-par reappearance well behind when gaining more Group 1 glory in the Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh recently, beating Bay Bridge by half a length. Ryan Moore dictated the pace that day, but Luxembourg proved very willing to hold off the challenge of the runner-up in the closing stages. Following the announcement that Desert Crown will now miss Royal Ascot, Luxembourg and Bay Bridge seem sure to lock horns once again in the Prince of Wales's Stakes. Bay Bridge beat Adayar and My Prospero in the Champion Stakes at Ascot on his final start last season and he came on a bundle for his reappearance in the Prix Ganay at Longchamp when pushing Luxembourg all the way in the Tattersalls Gold Cup. Bay Bridge didn't really get the rub of the green on that occasion, failing to settle in the first half of the race and being forced to wait for a gap when still going well early in the straight. He did have every chance to go past Luxembourg, though, so it is hard to call him unlucky on the day, but the pair pulled well clear of the remainder and on that running there isn't much between them. The rematch will be interesting, but it is worth remembering Bay Bridge didn't look totally comfortable on quick ground when runner-up in this race 12 months ago.

