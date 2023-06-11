A full-scale gamble took place on the 2022 Derby hero and recent Brigadier Gerard Stakes runner-up in the antepost market for the day-two feature at the Royal meeting following a reported gallop in Newmarket and the confirmation that Dettori - who will be riding at his final Royal Ascot - was to replace Richard Kingscote in the saddle in midweek.

However, there were negative vibes around the horse come Sunday morning, with several bookmakers easing his price, and it emerged that Desert Crown had been found to be lame following a routine canter under Ted Durcan on Saturday.

Asked if all was well with the colt, Stoute said: “No. He’s not running, no. He’s a non-runner."

Desert Crown cruised to success in the premier Classic last June, but picked up an ankle injury and was not seen again until reappearing in the Brigadier Gerard Stakes at Sandown in May.

Though he looked better than ever beforehand, he was defeated in the dying strides by last season’s Coronation Cup winner Hukum, who was similarly coming back after a year on the sidelines.