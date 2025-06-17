“Like father, like son”.

And with that, John Gosden is whisked away for the presentation ceremony.

Field Of Gold has just won the St James’s Palace Stakes, making a sun-drenched afternoon even brighter with a performance right out of the top drawer.

There’s a moment in a horse race when your eyes are drawn to a single horse.

Up to that point you've been assessing the general story, is Ruling Court being niggled along? How much has Ryan Moore saved on Henri Matisse?

Then shortly after turning in, Colin Keane angles Field Of Gold between weakening rivals. He has clear blue water, and two furlongs of the Ascot turf in front of him to devour. You have to watch him and him alone.

He's swinging away on the bridle but it’s what happens next that separates the very good ones from the Group One-winning rest.

Because when his new rider pushes the button, Field Of Gold is gone. In three strides the race is over. It’s a question of how far will he win by?

But Gosden senior, watching on from the rails, can’t relax.

“There was a solid pace, Oisin (Murphy aboard Windlord) did a nice job going an even pace, then they came to the head of the straight and we have a lot of horse. Then for a second, I think ‘whoops’.

"This is Ascot, it climbs all the way nearly to the finish line. Had we gone a bit soon? I didn’t watch him, I watched at the back for the closers. Fortunately, nothing was coming."