Royal Ascot 2025 analysis, day one: Field Of Gold, Gstaad and Docklands

Ben Linfoot picks out three points of interest from day one of Royal Ascot as Field Of Gold stole the show in the St James's Palace Stakes.

Field of dreams for Juddmonte He’s becoming the poster boy of the Flat season and Field Of Gold put in his best performance yet to beat two fellow Guineas winners in what became a procession for the St James’s Palace Stakes. The winners' roll of honour in this race this century is a special list, from Giant's Causeway, Rock Of Gibraltar, Henrythenavigator and Mastercraftsman, to Canford Cliffs, Frankel, Kingman and Palace Pier, and Field Of Gold stands up well amongst those names after emphatically beating Henri Matisse and Ruling Court in imperious style under a confident Colin Keane. Taken back in the early exchanges so he wasn’t caught out wide throughout, the key moment came as the bell rang on the turn for home as Keane tanked his way through Rashabar and First Wave after the pacemakers did their job by setting a strong gallop up front. That suited Field Of Gold and in the blink of an eye it was all over, this the performance of a miler out of the very top drawer. There’s no reason to step up in trip yet after this, Sandown’s (Coral-Eclipse) loss now Goodwood’s (Sussex Stakes) gain, leaving the owner’s Juddmonte International at York in August the likely stage for his first foray over 10 furlongs. Now proven on faster ground, as well, it’s looking increasingly likely he goes through the rest of his three-year-old career unbeaten.

Colin Keane gives Field Of Gold a well-earned pat down the neck

Docklands copes best with sedate gallop Efficiency won the day in the Queen Anne Stakes as they went an absolute crawl early on, a scenario that was against some of the big guns in the field. Carl Spackler looked a picture but he was doing too much in the hands of James McDonald in the first couple of furlongs, while Notable Speech was fresh enough despite getting lots of cover. They only got racing from just over two furlongs out, the race developing into a sprint, things not panning out for Notable Speech at all who was forced to drift to the far rail to find racing room. He was the hard-luck story in the race. All the while Docklands settled well and found plenty for Aussie Mark Zahra’s pressure, the jockey having his first Royal Ascot ride, one that was largely hands and heels after he lost his whip. That Harry Eustace's horse edged out Rosallion by a nose was to his great credit, his form at the Royal meeting now an exceptional 1-2-1 after his 2023 Britannia win and 2024 Queen Anne second. Whether he can do it at the top level away from Ascot remains to be seen, but it’s not a bad place to be a course specialist. Certainly, the 16/1 for the Sussex Stakes looks less appealing after Field Of Gold (evens favourite) was suggested to be heading to Goodwood in the aftermath of his SJP show.

Mark Zahra celebrates after winning on Docklands