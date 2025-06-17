Queen Anne Stakes result and report | Docklands edges out Rosallion in thriller

Docklands got the better of favourite Rosallion by the narrowest of margins to go one better than last year in the Queen Anne Stakes.

Rosallion, winner of the St James's Palace Stakes last season, looked to be coming with a winning run entering the final furlong but Docklands dug deep under Australian rider Mark Zahra - who dropped his whip - to win on the nod at 14/1.

Docklands, trained by Harry Eustace for Australian-based owners OTI Racing, was extending a superb record at Royal Ascot having won the Britannia Stakes in 2023 and finished runner-up to Charyn in the Queen Anne last season. Cairo, a 100/1 shot, was a length and three-quarters behind Rosallion, the 5/2 favourite, in third. 'Amazing feeling' Zahra, a dual Melbourne Cup winner, said: "Everyone kept scaring me about the whip rules so I thought it was easier to throw it away at the 200-metre pole! "They went a very slow speed and we just crept into it and he kept on responding and responding. "What an amazing feeling! The Australians are making more noise than anyone. "The crowd here...it's one of the best moments of my career."

Mark Zahra celebrates after winning on Docklands

'Unbelievable constitution' It was a Group 1 breakthrough for Docklands and Eustace, who said: "It's pretty sweet - I've lost my voice. He's been an absolute legend for us and if you need a specialist it's here at this meeting as the racing is just so good." Eustace was expecting a big run from Docklands who had failed to make an impact at the highest level in Australia and Hong Kong at the end of last season, but had run well in defeat on his two starts this year. He was runner-up to Sardinian Warrior in the listed Paradise Stakes over this course and distance on his return to action and was then unlucky in running when third behind Persica in the Diomed Stakes at Epsom on Derby day. Eustace added: "He's got the most unbelievable constitution and just loves being a racehorse. "He's very competitive and I knew when he ran well first time up after all that travelling that he would run up to his best here." Hannon proud of Rosallion's effort Rosallion had finished third behind race-fit rivals Lead Artist and Dancing Gemini on his return to action in the Lockinge Stakes at Newbury last month. He comfortably turned the tables on that pair, who finished seventh and eighth respectively, but was agonisingly denied after briefly quickening his way to the front of a steadily-run race. His trainer Richard Hannon said: "I thought he had it there. Well done to the winners, it was an extremely good race. He did everything bar win and you can't ask for much more than that. He's done us proud. "He's beaten an awful lot of champions in that race, hit the front, got done on the line - horrible. But nobody died and he's run a great race, so we're pleased."