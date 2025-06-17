Royal Ascot betting moves: Notable Speech the one for money in Queen Anne

Charlie Appleby's four-year-old won the 2000 Guineas and Sussex Stakes last year and although beaten by Rosallion on this card 12 months ago when not running up to form in the St James's Palace, punters clearly feel last month's comeback run in the Lockinge has put him spot-on for a return to the Royal meeting, where he again meets old rival Rosallion among others.

Paddy Power have also clipped the Aidan O'Brien-trained Gstaad in the Coventry Stakes, with last year's winner Asfoora also proving popular as she and jockey Oisin Murphy bid to follow up in the King Charles III Stakes.

Paddy Power spokesperson Paul Binfield said: “Despite an encouraging seasonal bow in the Lockinge, Rosallion is proving easy enough to back at the moment, while we’re seeing some quite strong support for Godolphin’s Notable Speech who was behind the former at Newbury.

"Punters seem to believe that he can turn that form around."

Paddy Power market movers

2.30 Notable Speech 9/2 from 5/1

3.05 Gstaad 4/1 from 9/2

3.40 Asfoora 4/1 from 9/2

4.20 Ruling Court 10/3 from 15/4

5.00 Poniros 9/2 from 5/1

5.35 Sons And Lovers 5/1 from 11/2

6.10 French Master 5/2 from 11/4