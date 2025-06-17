Menu icon
William Buick celebrates as Notable Speech wins the Sussex Stakes
William Buick celebrates as Notable Speech wins the Sussex Stakes

Royal Ascot betting moves: Notable Speech the one for money in Queen Anne

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Tue June 17, 2025 · 23 min ago

Notable Speech is proving popular in the market with Paddy Power ahead of today's Queen Anne Stakes - the Royal Ascot opener.

Charlie Appleby's four-year-old won the 2000 Guineas and Sussex Stakes last year and although beaten by Rosallion on this card 12 months ago when not running up to form in the St James's Palace, punters clearly feel last month's comeback run in the Lockinge has put him spot-on for a return to the Royal meeting, where he again meets old rival Rosallion among others.

Paddy Power have also clipped the Aidan O'Brien-trained Gstaad in the Coventry Stakes, with last year's winner Asfoora also proving popular as she and jockey Oisin Murphy bid to follow up in the King Charles III Stakes.

Paddy Power spokesperson Paul Binfield said: “Despite an encouraging seasonal bow in the Lockinge, Rosallion is proving easy enough to back at the moment, while we’re seeing some quite strong support for Godolphin’s Notable Speech who was behind the former at Newbury.

"Punters seem to believe that he can turn that form around."

Paddy Power market movers

2.30 Notable Speech 9/2 from 5/1

3.05 Gstaad 4/1 from 9/2

3.40 Asfoora 4/1 from 9/2

4.20 Ruling Court 10/3 from 15/4

5.00 Poniros 9/2 from 5/1

5.35 Sons And Lovers 5/1 from 11/2

6.10 French Master 5/2 from 11/4

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

