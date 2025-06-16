Oisin Murphy on Royal Ascot day one rides

Oisin Murphy is looking forward to Asfoora's attempt to go back-to-back in Tuesday's King Charles III Stakes.

Four-time champion jockey Murphy booted home the Henry Dwyer-trained mare in the Royal Ascot Group 1 12 months ago and feels she is in good shape for another bold bid. Asfoora wears blinkers for the first time in her career on the opening day of the big meeting and Murphy revealed she had worked well in headgear at Newmarket recently. Speaking to sportinglife.com, he said: "I don't think the blinkers will do her any harm because she's getting a little bit older, and the feel I got off her with the blinkers on the other day, it just made her concentrate. "She's had a different preparation, but she looks fitter, and she isn't as heavy to my eye as she was last year, so I'm really hopeful that she's ready to rock and roll."

Reflecting on last year's success, he said: "She gave me a great day in the saddle, she was electric, and I really like the make-up of the race this time around. I have a lovely draw close to the pace with Washington Heights right beside me and Knight Raider, a horse I know well. "Drawn in seven, I should be able to get a good trip into the race. The market principal, Believing, is drawn a little away from us, in stall one, and it'll be interesting to see how she's ridden. I don't think she particularly needs cover, and I suppose Ryan Moore, who's taking over from William Buick, will try to follow the speed. "Mgheera goes in there as a little bit of an underdog. She's won her last two starts, with me in France, and then William Buick last time at Haydock. I think she has a good chance as well, and particularly if we go fast. I think Mgheera could be one to pick up the pieces."

Asfoora wins under Oisin Murphy at Royal Ascot 2024