Royal Ascot 2024 latest | Karl Burke says Jersey Stakes hopeful Night Raider 'training nicely'

The son of Dark Angel looked an interesting outsider for the Guineas after an impressive display in a novice event at Southwell in March, but he trailed home 10th of the 11 runners behind Notable Speech at Newmarket.

However, Burke is hoping the drop in trip can help him prove himself a Group-class colt at the Royal meeting next week.

Speaking to Sporting Life in a stable tour, out on Wednesday (June 12), he said:

“We’re aiming him at the Jersey Stakes. He worked this morning (Tuesday June 11) and he’s got another piece of work to do, which he’ll do at the end of this week.

“I think he’s a horse with a lot of ability, he just didn’t show it in the Guineas. Everything went wrong for him there, he got very keen and he over-raced, it just didn’t happen, but consequently Danny [Tudhope] didn’t give him a hard time.

“He’s training nicely now and we’re very hopeful.

“I thought he would stay the mile, but he certainly won’t stay it if he runs as keen as he did in the Guineas, but seven furlongs should be fine. You could even drop him back to six, he’s not short of speed.”