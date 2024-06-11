Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Euro IconEuro 24
Royal Ascot IconRoyal Ascot
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Karl Burke: Says Night Raider is working well ahead of Royal Ascot
Karl Burke: Says Night Raider is working well ahead of Royal Ascot

Royal Ascot 2024 latest | Karl Burke says Jersey Stakes hopeful Night Raider 'training nicely'

By Ben Linfoot
17:05 · TUE June 11, 2024

Karl Burke is hopeful Night Raider can bounce back from his defeat in the Qipco 2000 Guineas in the Group 3 Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot on Saturday, June 22.

The son of Dark Angel looked an interesting outsider for the Guineas after an impressive display in a novice event at Southwell in March, but he trailed home 10th of the 11 runners behind Notable Speech at Newmarket.

However, Burke is hoping the drop in trip can help him prove himself a Group-class colt at the Royal meeting next week.

Speaking to Sporting Life in a stable tour, out on Wednesday (June 12), he said:

“We’re aiming him at the Jersey Stakes. He worked this morning (Tuesday June 11) and he’s got another piece of work to do, which he’ll do at the end of this week.

“I think he’s a horse with a lot of ability, he just didn’t show it in the Guineas. Everything went wrong for him there, he got very keen and he over-raced, it just didn’t happen, but consequently Danny [Tudhope] didn’t give him a hard time.

“He’s training nicely now and we’re very hopeful.

“I thought he would stay the mile, but he certainly won’t stay it if he runs as keen as he did in the Guineas, but seven furlongs should be fine. You could even drop him back to six, he’s not short of speed.”

Watch Race Replay

Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing

Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Another three-year-old of Burke’s beaten by Notable Speech is Native Warrior, the Wathnan Racing-owned son of Wootton Bassett finishing a three-and-a-quarter length fourth behind him at Kempton, and he has the Britannia Stakes in his sights.

A subsequent winner of a Nottingham maiden, Burke has big ambitions for this colt and believes he could be well treated if he gets in the three-year-old-only handicap.

“He’s a lovely horse,” Burke said. “I think he’s a Group horse in the making. He’s working very well. We specifically went for a little maiden to try and protect his mark for the Britannia.

“Hopefully we get in off 90 now, that’s the next thing. If we get in I think he’s very well-handicapped. We’re only thinking of the Britannia at the moment, but I do think later in the year you’ll see him in Listed and Group 3 races.”

The full Royal Ascot stable tour and video interview from Spigot Lodge will be out on Sporting Life later this week and it also features Fallen Angel, Elite Status, Caviar Heights, Royal Rhyme, Swingalong, Holloway Boy, Lethal Levi, Andesite, Leovanni, Miss Lamai, Milford, Shareholder and Motawahij.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal AscotEuro 2024
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo