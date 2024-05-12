Rouhiya swoops late to grab Pouliches prize

William Buick had sent Charlie Appleby’s Romantic Style forward from a wide draw and she was also involved in the finish, coming home in fourth.

Having led from the moment the gates opened, it was despair for the Sean Levey-ridden Kathmandu who had to settle for a silver medal, while Willie McCreery’s Vespertilio ran a fine race to pick up the final spot on the podium.

Taken back by Maxime Guyon to track the pace set by Brian Meehan’s Kathmandu in the early stages, the Francis-Henri Graffard-trained winner picked up well when asked to win her race as the action developed, threading the eye of the needle to strike in the dying strides.

Owned by the Aga Khan, the winner was much improved on her previous outing over the track and trip in April, making rapid strides in her first race at the highest level.

“Francis had said last year she was the Guineas filly for him, but then the going was appalling this year,” Princess Zahra Aga Khan told Sky Sports Racing.

“She galloped on Monday and did so well, she had such such a great gallop we thought ‘do we run in the Listed race on Saturday or the Group One on Sunday’ and we thought ‘what the heck’. She is going to stay in our broodmare band anyway, so we may as well find out what she can do. I think we just saw what she can do!

“It was unbelievable and I’m still shaking. We knew she had ability, but you can never know she is going to do what she did.

“Maxime gave her a fantastic ride and it’s great to see her family come back as it has been a few generations.

“I’m going to have to ask Francis (about the future) but right now it does not matter, this is great.”

For Meehan it was the second successive year he has experienced last-gasp heartache in the French capital as his wait for an elusive Classic winner goes on.

Isaac Shelby was beaten by the barest margin in the equivalent race for the colts last year and Kathmandu could now be set for a drop back in trip as she searches for compensation at Royal Ascot.

“It’s tough and she has run such an incredible race,” said Meehan.

“All credit to the team at home and here with her, the owners Ed Babbington and Sam Sangster let me put her in the Guineas in the spring and she’s a wonderful filly – a Group One filly – and I thought Sean gave her an outstanding ride.

“It’s heart-breaking and it’s about the seventh Classic-placed horse I’ve had now – it’s becoming annoying.

“She’s run beautifully, she’s a stunning filly and there’s so much to love about her, we’re going to have a great time with her for sure.

“She definitely gets a mile, but whether she was on the limit of her stamina here today – and Sean felt that – so we will see. Maybe the Jersey Stakes at Ascot but we will see. There is so much we can do with her during the summer and have a lot of fun.”