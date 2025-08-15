Rosallion ready for Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville

A field of 11 has been declared for the prestigious Group 1 over a straight mile, including Japanese challenger Ascoli Piceno along with one-time Derby favourite The Lion In Winter and Docklands.

Docklands had beaten Rosallion in the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot by a nose, the first of two frustrating defeats for Richard Hannon's runner this season with a neck defeat in an extraordinary Sussex Stakes at the Goodwood Festival following.

"He's lacked a bit of luck this year," jockey Sean Levey told Sky Sports Racing, "it wasn't our finest hour in the Sussex I don't think but he's shown how good he is and he's definitely deserving of getting his head in front again in a Group 1 this year.

"I think he's [tactically] versatile. I think he's always got caught in races where there hasn't been a lot of pace and we did change things around in the Sussex, we went forward a lot more than we ever have.

"Not forward enough on the day but I think he's shown that he's versatile now and he's mature, he's professional and he's straightforward; maybe I should have allowed him that a bit earlier in his career but he hadn't been doing anything wrong with the way that we were riding him so we had no reason to change.

"On reflection, maybe, he's a lot more straightforward than we've held him. He's a very good horse. He's proven that. I'm just hoping he shows his true colours again come Sunday."

Rosallion will face his Guineas conqueror Notable Speech who finished behind his old foe in his first two starts this season before running in the July Cup over six furlongs. Roger Teal runs stable star Dancing Gemini while the home challenge is led by Ridari, fifth and sixth in the first two French classics of the season.