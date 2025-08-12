Japanese star Ascoli Piceno set for Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville

"She's a nice ride. She's got a lot of experience now and used to travel very well but two different types of race in Saudi and in Tokyo, maybe because of the ground, I think she's more comfortable on quick ground.

Ascoli Piceno was a beaten favourite in the Golden Eagle Stakes at Rosehill in Australia - won by William Haggas and Lake Forest - but bounced back to win the Group 2 Turf Sprint in Saudi Arabia before following up in the Group 1 Victoria Mile at Tokyo.

Lemaire will partner Ascoli Piceno in the Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville on Sunday while Danon Decile is on course for the Juddmonte International at York's Sky Bet Ebor Festival.

Japanese thoroughbreds have enjoyed increasing success on the world stage in recent years and Ascoli Piceno and Danon Decile add a welcome layer of intrigue to their respective assignments.

"So that's why she was close to the pace in Saudi Arabia and off the pace on soft ground in Tokyo. I'm glad that the weather forecast is very good in France and the ground should be quick enough for her on Sunday so I'm quite confident.

"It would be a great achievement, especially because I've never won the Jacques le Marois before. It's one of the most beautiful races during the Deauville meeting and one of the toughest mile races in Europe so to come and compete with a Japanese horse is already a big challenge and, of course, we expect a very good run from Ascoli Piceno and winning a Group 1 again in France would be, personally, something very, very exciting."

Lemaire will not be on board Danon Decile at York but he is well placed to offer his take on the Japanese Derby winner's chances on the Knavesmire and believes Danon Decile has the right credentials to win the Group 1 prize.

"I think so [that he can win] because the track should suit him," he said.

"York is flat with a long straight and it can suit the Japanese horse, there is not much difference from Japanese racecourses.

"He's a very talented horse and his performance in Dubai was really impressive. I was in the race when he won the Sheema Classic and when he passed me he really impressed me, he had a very good turn of foot on that occasion and he's shown a real piece of class.

"He's a Derby winner in Japan and has got plenty of potential. I think he will be very competitive."