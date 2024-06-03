Sporting Life
Dancing Gemini is away and clear at Doncaster

Roger Teal planning Eclipse challenge with Dancing Gemini

By Sporting Life
12:37 · MON June 03, 2024

Roger Teal is eyeing up a crack at the Coral-Eclipse for Dancing Gemini who ran with credit to finish sixth in the Derby on Saturday.

Having already run a huge race this season to be an unlucky second in the Poule d’Essai des Poulains (French 2000 Guineas), he stepped up half a mile in trip at Epsom.

Drawn in stall 15, Dylan Browne McMonagle had to take his medicine and found himself at the back of the pack before working his way into contention with a furlong to run, only to fade in the final 100 yards behind impressive winner City Of Troy.

“He seems fine, all is good with him,” said Teal.

“He made up a lot of ground but we were just in the wrong position on the track and he had to use up a lot of horse to get into a position and then he weakened close home.

“He’d made a big effort to get among the placings but it didn’t go as smooth as we would have liked. It was a big field and there was a lot of congestion around Tattenham Corner, he ended up going wider than he would have liked.

“What he has shown is that he belongs in those races, he hasn’t disgraced us at all and he ran with credit. With a clearer run he might have been placed.”

Looking towards the future, Teal said: “Timing-wise I think the Eclipse looks the favourable race to go for.

“We had him in the St James’s Palace but we took him out as we thought he’d probably have a hard race in the Derby and it would come too quick. The Eclipse gives us time to freshen him up so as we stand, that’s his target at the moment.

“I’m not sure where the winner will go, possibly the Irish Derby. I just thought he had a bad day at Newmarket, I never bought into the fact he hadn’t trained on. Had he won the Guineas ironically there might have only been eight runners in the Derby which would have suited us but because he got beat a few more threw their hat in the ring.”

