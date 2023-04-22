The Wootton Bassett colt was expected to oblige and was sent off the 5-6 favourite, but even so connections will have been delighted with what they witnessed. Ryan Moore waited until just over a furlong out before pressing the button and the result was impressive.

River Tiber – who cost 480,000 guineas – streaked to a 10-length victory over Zona Verde with Betfair going 8/1 for the Ascot contest.

Stable representative Chris Armstrong said: “A lovely introduction, he was very impressive. His work has been strong at home and it is great he brought the same to the track. He’s a lovely horse and you love everything about him – athletic, physical and a good mind. He’s one that could go to the winners’ race in Naas or maybe something like the Marble Hill at the Curragh, and then hopefully on to Ascot. Something like the Coventry.