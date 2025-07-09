Richard Hughes expects York to suit Sayidah Dariyan

The bay filly put up a career best to date last month when outrunning odds of 66/1 to finish fourth of 21 in the Group One Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot. Now she is eased in grade for a shot at the six-furlong Pattern race on the Knavesmire.

It will be the first time Sayidah Dariyan runs against older fillies, but she and her seven fellow three-year-olds will receive 6lb from their elders, thanks to weight-for-age conditions.

Hughes, who trains from Weathercock House in Lambourn, said: “I was very confident going into Ascot, although her price was huge, and she didn’t let us down. She ran a blinder. The flat six furlongs at York will really play into her strengths, I think. She’s quite a fast filly, so we’re hoping for a big run.

“She’s an angel to train. She only lost three kilos at Ascot, so that convinced me I’d be able to back her up at York. She’s easy, just ticking over and she’s fit.”

Hughes believes that his charge is still on the upgrade and added: “She’s learning all the time.”

A field of 12 have been declared for Friday’s 2.45pm feature on the seven-race card. Other intriguing runners include the William Haggas-trained First Instinct who finished second in a five-furlong Listed race at Ayr last month.

Rage Of Bamby is one of three five-year-old mares set to compete. Her connections will be hoping she can reprise the form of her course and distance victory in the Sky Bet Dash 12 months ago.