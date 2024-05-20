Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Rosallion in action
Rosallion in action

Richard Hannon duo ready to chase Classic compensation at the Curragh

By Molly Hunter
14:41 · MON May 20, 2024

Rosallion and Haatem will be vying for Guineas compensation at the Curragh after taking the second- and third-placed spots in the Newmarket edition of the race.

Both colts are trained by Richard Hannon and gained significant reputations as juveniles, with Haatem taking the Group Two Vintage Stakes at Goodwood and Rosallion landing the Group One Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere in record time at ParisLongchamp.

Every 2000 Guineas contender came into the race in the shadow of City Of Troy, however, with Aidan O’Brien’s previously unbeaten colt spoken of with the utmost reverence after his flawless two-year-old season.

That bubble was sharply burst when he failed to run any sort of a race, and it was Charlie Appleby’s Notable Speech who came to the fore to turn his all-weather form into Classic success for Godolphin.

Rosallion ran admirably behind him in second, beaten a length and a half, and Haatem was vindicated when following his rather dismissed Craven triumph with a third-placed effort at odds of 16/1.

Now both of Hannon’s colts will take aim at the Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas at the Curragh on Saturday, locking horns again having taken their Newmarket exertions well.

“I’m very happy with both of them, they’ve come out of the race really well,” the trainer said.

“Both of them have worked well yesterday and now they’re on target for the Curragh. They did run very good races at Newmarket, both of them did, and this is hopefully a chance for them to get some compensation.”

Royal Ascot is likely to come into focus after the weekend, though the two colts will not necessarily meet at that fixture as a step up in trip could beckon for Haatem.

“I don’t think they will (cross paths), Haatem after this might go up to a mile and a quarter,” Hannon confirmed.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo