Richard Hannon considers options for smart miler Rosallion

The talented colt was set for a Goodwood showdown with Notable Speech before the ailment set in, a race that had looked one to savour after he finished second to Charlie Appleby’s charge in the 2000 Guineas in May.

The son of Blue Point then ousted stablemate Haatem to claim the Irish equivalent before gaining revenge on his Newmarket conqueror in the St James’s Palace Stakes at the Royal meeting.

Rosallion and Notable Speech were poised to lock horns for a third time in last Wednesday’s Sussex Stakes at Goodwood before Hannon’s colt was declared a non-runner 24 hours prior to the race after the discovery of a “slight respiratory infection”.

Next month’s Prix Du Moulin at ParisLongchamp was mooted as a suitable option for Rosallion’s comeback, but that contest may come too soon for a peak Rosallion to make a trip to the French capital as he continues to recover from his setback.

A wet autumn and the prospect of soft ground is another variable which could come into play and put the participation of Sheikh Mohammed Obaid’s colt in future events in doubt, but his trainer stressed his season is not over at this stage.