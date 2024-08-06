Timeform Daily View | Wednesday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith of Timeform provides an overview of the key things to note on Wednesday.

Two points of interest Ferguson in top form On Timeform’s scale, there isn’t a more in-form trainer on the Flat at the minute than James Ferguson, and he has two runners on Wednesday, namely Formidable Force at Pontefract (16:40) and Hot Frank at Kempton. The latter didn’t show much on his debut, and may be a more long-term project, but Formidable Force opened his account in good style on his handicap debut at Lingfield last time and looks a horse to keep on the right side. He’d showed ability in his qualifying runs and showed the benefit of a gelding operation, having no problem with the drop back to six furlongs and forging clear in the closing stages in the style of a well-handicapped horse. Ferguson has had only nine runners at Pontefract, so it isn’t a track he sends runners to regularly, but the stiff nature of this course should suit Formidable Force well, and a subsequent 7lb rise in the weights probably underestimates him.

Download the Sporting Life App

Blenheim Star one to note back at Brighton Blenheim Star arrives in top form having won three of her last five starts and she did well to finish as close as she did over an extended mile at Epsom last time. She had to come from a less-than-ideal position on that occasion, and the stylish move that she made to get into contention seemingly took its toll in the closing stages. She did best of those who were held up that day and left the impression she’s still well treated. Blenheim Star can also boast an unbeaten record at Brighton, both of her wins at this track coming over this course and distance and, with Brandon Wilkie, who has an impressive 29% strike rate when riding for William Knight, taking a valuable 5lb off, she makes plenty of appeal in the mile handicap at 15:55.

Tip of the Day Heathcliff – 20:25 Kempton Flags: Horse In Focus, Hot Trainer, Top Rated