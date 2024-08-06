Timeform Daily View | Wednesday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith of Timeform provides an overview of the key things to note on Wednesday.
On Timeform’s scale, there isn’t a more in-form trainer on the Flat at the minute than James Ferguson, and he has two runners on Wednesday, namely Formidable Force at Pontefract (16:40) and Hot Frank at Kempton.
The latter didn’t show much on his debut, and may be a more long-term project, but Formidable Force opened his account in good style on his handicap debut at Lingfield last time and looks a horse to keep on the right side.
He’d showed ability in his qualifying runs and showed the benefit of a gelding operation, having no problem with the drop back to six furlongs and forging clear in the closing stages in the style of a well-handicapped horse.
Ferguson has had only nine runners at Pontefract, so it isn’t a track he sends runners to regularly, but the stiff nature of this course should suit Formidable Force well, and a subsequent 7lb rise in the weights probably underestimates him.
Blenheim Star arrives in top form having won three of her last five starts and she did well to finish as close as she did over an extended mile at Epsom last time.
She had to come from a less-than-ideal position on that occasion, and the stylish move that she made to get into contention seemingly took its toll in the closing stages. She did best of those who were held up that day and left the impression she’s still well treated.
Blenheim Star can also boast an unbeaten record at Brighton, both of her wins at this track coming over this course and distance and, with Brandon Wilkie, who has an impressive 29% strike rate when riding for William Knight, taking a valuable 5lb off, she makes plenty of appeal in the mile handicap at 15:55.
Flags: Horse In Focus, Hot Trainer, Top Rated
Heathcliff is a lightly-raced three-year-old who built on earlier promise when opening his account on handicap debut over this course and distance in April. He needed every inch of the trip that day, doing all of his best work at the finish to prevail by a short head, so it was a surprise he ran over six furlongs last time. He still shaped very well, though, simply given too much to do the way that race unfolded on what was his first start for 11 weeks. Heathcliff left the impression he’s definitely capable of winning more races from this sort of mark and it is encouraging that he’s back out relatively quickly.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.