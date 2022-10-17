Sporting Life
Midnight Mile goes on to win the Oh So Sharp
Midnight Mile is a likely runner at the Breeders' Cup

Richard Fahey to roll Breeders' Cup dice with Midnight Mile

By Sporting Life
14:59 · MON October 17, 2022

Richard Fahey is likely to be double-handed at the Breeders’ Cup with Midnight Mile being pointed at the Juvenile Fillies’ Turf over a mile at Keeneland on the first day of the meeting (November 4).

The Platinum Queen heads the charge from Musley Bank in the Juvenile Turf Sprint, but Midnight Mile could join her on the plane following a key workout this week.

A winner of the Group 3 Oh So Sharp Stakes over seven furlongs at Newmarket on her second start last time out, the daughter of No Nay Never looks set to step up in trip in America.

“I think we’re going to roll the dice,” Fahey said on Monday.

“She’s got a key piece of midweek work which will tell us for definite but I’m very happy with her and we’re leaning towards America at the moment.

“She came out of Newmarket great. She was still a bit green that day and her class got her through, but I think she’ll improve again going up to a mile.”

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

