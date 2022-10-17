The Platinum Queen heads the charge from Musley Bank in the Juvenile Turf Sprint, but Midnight Mile could join her on the plane following a key workout this week.

A winner of the Group 3 Oh So Sharp Stakes over seven furlongs at Newmarket on her second start last time out, the daughter of No Nay Never looks set to step up in trip in America.

“I think we’re going to roll the dice,” Fahey said on Monday.

“She’s got a key piece of midweek work which will tell us for definite but I’m very happy with her and we’re leaning towards America at the moment.

“She came out of Newmarket great. She was still a bit green that day and her class got her through, but I think she’ll improve again going up to a mile.”