Richard Fahey Saturday runners: Horse-by-horse guide

Our columnist is back with a guide to his Saturday runners at Haydock and Beverley.

Haydock

13:30 Mearall

I thought he ran a good race when sixth in the Palace Of Holyroodhouse at Royal Ascot, he was racing away from the main action and was first home in his group. I’m not saying he’ll be better for the run but it was only the fifth start of his life and that experience won’t be lost on him. He’s carrying near top weight in this but we’re claiming off him with Warren Fentiman and if he brings the Ascot form to the table then he has to run well. 15:50 Golden Strike

He hasn’t run since February so I’d imagine he might be a little ring-rusty. He’s a horse we’ve always liked and he’s down to 75 now but it does often take a run or two for them to get their eye in again. 15:50 Rock Opera

He’s been running well all season from marks of 78 and 79 and I just feel the handicapper has got him. He hasn’t won yet and we have no excuses. We’re using Warren’s claim again here, which we did with Rock Opera at Hamilton last time, so we’ll give it another go.

Beverley

14:48 Come On Over

Hand on heart I’ve been a fraction disappointed with both his runs to date at Chester and Carlisle. That said he’s quite a chubby little horse and we’re hoping that run last week has put him absolutely spot-on. It’s hard to work out how much strength in depth there is to this race, he’s not far behind the top-rated with Timeform of those who’ve run. Again, I’m hoping he’s competitive. 17:05 Up The Jazz