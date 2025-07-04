Richard Fahey Saturday runners: Horse-by-horse guide

Our columnist is back with a guide to his Saturday runners at Haydock and Beverley.
Haydock
13:30 Mearall
I thought he ran a good race when sixth in the Palace Of Holyroodhouse at Royal Ascot, he was racing away from the main action and was first home in his group.
I’m not saying he’ll be better for the run but it was only the fifth start of his life and that experience won’t be lost on him. He’s carrying near top weight in this but we’re claiming off him with Warren Fentiman and if he brings the Ascot form to the table then he has to run well.
15:50 Golden Strike
He hasn’t run since February so I’d imagine he might be a little ring-rusty. He’s a horse we’ve always liked and he’s down to 75 now but it does often take a run or two for them to get their eye in again.
15:50 Rock Opera
He’s been running well all season from marks of 78 and 79 and I just feel the handicapper has got him. He hasn’t won yet and we have no excuses. We’re using Warren’s claim again here, which we did with Rock Opera at Hamilton last time, so we’ll give it another go.
Beverley
14:48 Come On Over
Hand on heart I’ve been a fraction disappointed with both his runs to date at Chester and Carlisle. That said he’s quite a chubby little horse and we’re hoping that run last week has put him absolutely spot-on.
It’s hard to work out how much strength in depth there is to this race, he’s not far behind the top-rated with Timeform of those who’ve run. Again, I’m hoping he’s competitive.
17:05 Up The Jazz
There aren’t many runners in this and our fellow was entitled to need his first run for three months at York last time. He needs to come forward from it but is below his last winning mark now.
The problem is he worked terribly last week, but he always does at Musley Bank. We can’t get a read on him at home. At his best he’d have a big chance.
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.