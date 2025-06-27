Richard Fahey Saturday runners: Horse-by-horse guide

Our columnist has runners across four meetings on Saturday. Check out his thoughts on them all.

Newcastle 13:40 Strike Red

I was a little disappointed with his last run at Epsom but things didn’t quite fall his way there. He’s getting himself down to a rating he can win from and likes this course. At his very best he’d have a good chance in this providing he’s drawn in the right spot and gets the breaks.

15:45 Zip

A legend of a horse who loves this place. He never lets us down but this is very competitive and he needs to be right on his A-Game. He does go well at Newcastle though and that’s very much in his favour.

Chester 14:00 Boy Named Sioux

I’d imagine he’s one for the nurseries but bar the top horse, this might not be the toughest of Chester maidens. He’s been a little weak and is still learning his job but he’s in good form and I hope he shows more than on debut back in April. 14:30 They All Know Me

He’s been held up by a few small, niggly problems. I far he might be a little green here to take advantage of stall one and would be pleasantly surprised if he was tuned up enough to win on debut at Chester but we’ll see. 16:10 Catalyse

He’s in good form at home. We have to take on trust that seven furlongs is going to be his trip but we looked to be going that way at two and ran a solid race over the trip on his final start at Ayr. He’s in good form and has a good draw so I hope he’ll run well but he is going to improve slightly for this first run back, it will just sharpen him up.

York 16:15 My Harrison George

He’s been in great form this season and didn’t stay two miles at Carlisle last time. He has to properly prove he gets a mile-and-six on Saturday and the handicapper might just have him but he’s in good nick. 16:50 Lesley's Boy

He ran a lot better than the finishing position would suggest at Hamilton last time, running out of room at a crucial time. He’s a bit of a character and needs walking to the start before his races but he’s becoming well handicapped and might just pop up in a race like this one day when things fall right for him. Fingers crossed he runs well. 16:50 Yes I'm Mali

It’s his first run since February and he might just need it. We gave him a good break after his all-weather campaign and while he’s done plenty at home, there’s nothing quite like race fitness. We just felt the handicapper might have him at the end of his two-year-old campaign and early on at three but we’ll see. 17:25 Glistening Nights

I’d love to see him get his head in front again. He disappointed in the Queen Mother’s Cup here last time but I can forgive him that and he’s becoming a well handclapped horse. Everything is right for him on Saturday, track, trip and draw. Eireann Cagney is riding winners too so we just need a bit of luck.

Doncaster 19:00 Tuscan Point

He’s been disappointing in two runs this season but seven furlongs on this ground at Doncaster should really suit. He’s down to a mark of 67 and really needs to be running well on Saturday. 19:30 Kawthar

She’s still not the finished article and has grown a bit but has been running well, finishing second at Redcar and Wetherby on her two starts. She probably needs to step up again to be winning at Doncaster but I hope she can. She’s been pleasing me at home. 20:00 Beattie Is Back

I was very impressed with his win over course-and-distance last time and it’s not very often you’ll hear a trainer saying this, but I thought the handicapper was kind in raising him only four pounds. Oisin McSweeney claims three off and if he’s in the same form as last time, he should give a good account. 21:00 Springbok