Richard Fahey Saturday runners: Full guide

Our columnist takes us through his runners at Royal Ascot and elsewhere on Saturday.
Saturday
Redcar
13:43 Great Profit
He was an expensive purchase at the breeze-ups and was very disappointing on debut at Ripon. However, he did everything wrong, was slowly away and just never got competitive. He’s a really nice horse, a lot better than he showed there, and hopefully can start to prove that on Saturday.
15:21 South Parade
She’s been running well and I thought she did OK from another bad draw at Chelmsford last time. She’s drawn on the flank again here but five furlongs at Redcar should be ideal and she should give a good account.
16:45 Mwafaq
He was disappointing at Southwell last time when he was very slowly away and we need to draw a line through that. He did run well when third over this course-and-distance the time before though and I’d be delighted if he was placed again.
Royal Ascot
17:00 Golden Mind
He has to step up to win a Wokingham but heads here off the back of a very good run at Epsom last time which offers encouragement. He’s back to six furlongs on Saturday but has plenty of form at the trip and Warren Fentiman takes five pounds off. You need luck and to be drawn in the right place but he seems very fit and very well heading into it.
