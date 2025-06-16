Richard Fahey Saturday runners: Full guide

Our columnist takes us through his runners at Royal Ascot and elsewhere on Saturday.

Saturday Redcar 13:43 Great Profit

He was an expensive purchase at the breeze-ups and was very disappointing on debut at Ripon. However, he did everything wrong, was slowly away and just never got competitive. He’s a really nice horse, a lot better than he showed there, and hopefully can start to prove that on Saturday. 15:21 South Parade

She’s been running well and I thought she did OK from another bad draw at Chelmsford last time. She’s drawn on the flank again here but five furlongs at Redcar should be ideal and she should give a good account. 16:45 Mwafaq

He was disappointing at Southwell last time when he was very slowly away and we need to draw a line through that. He did run well when third over this course-and-distance the time before though and I’d be delighted if he was placed again.

Royal Ascot 17:00 Golden Mind