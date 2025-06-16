Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Royal Ascot IconRoyal Ascot
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Our star columnist
Our star columnist

Richard Fahey Saturday runners: Full guide

By Richard Fahey
Horse Racing
Fri June 20, 2025 · 2h ago

Our columnist takes us through his runners at Royal Ascot and elsewhere on Saturday.

Join the Sporting Life Racing Club in one click

Sporting Life Racing Club

Saturday

Redcar

13:43 Great Profit

He was an expensive purchase at the breeze-ups and was very disappointing on debut at Ripon. However, he did everything wrong, was slowly away and just never got competitive. He’s a really nice horse, a lot better than he showed there, and hopefully can start to prove that on Saturday.

15:21 South Parade

She’s been running well and I thought she did OK from another bad draw at Chelmsford last time. She’s drawn on the flank again here but five furlongs at Redcar should be ideal and she should give a good account.

16:45 Mwafaq

He was disappointing at Southwell last time when he was very slowly away and we need to draw a line through that. He did run well when third over this course-and-distance the time before though and I’d be delighted if he was placed again.

Royal Ascot

17:00 Golden Mind

He has to step up to win a Wokingham but heads here off the back of a very good run at Epsom last time which offers encouragement. He’s back to six furlongs on Saturday but has plenty of form at the trip and Warren Fentiman takes five pounds off. You need luck and to be drawn in the right place but he seems very fit and very well heading into it.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING