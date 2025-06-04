Menu icon
Our star columnist guides you through his runners

Richard Fahey Saturday runners: Epsom team

By Richard Fahey
Horse Racing
Fri June 06, 2025 · 1h ago

Our columnist struck with 28/1 winner Ecureuil Secret at Epsom on Friday and he's got runners with chances at the same track on Derby day.

Saturday

Epsom

14:10 Stormy Impact

She’s drawn seven which isn’t too bad. I always think when the ground is soft at Epsom the stands’ rail is the place to be. She’s entitled to come forward for her first run of the season, seems in good form at home, but needs to step up to be winning this from a mark of 90.

14:45 Vintage Clarets

He’s drawn two which isn’t where I want to be. I don’t think you win the Dash from there as a general rule. However he’s in great form and will love the ground if the forecast rain arrives on Saturday.

He ran well in the race the year the stalls didn’t open too so we know he’ll be fine on the track and he has plenty going for him if the draw isn’t the problem I fear it is.

17:40 Strike Red

He finished fifth in the race last season so we’re pleased to be going back there with him. The handicapper might just have him though although he’s another who won’t mind the ground, in fact the more rain the better for him.

Join the Sporting Life Racing club for FREE right now

Sporting Life Racing Club

Doncaster

19:15 Sailthisshipalone

It’s his first run of the season and he might just need it. He’s ready to start out though and this looks a good spot to do it.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

