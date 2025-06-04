Richard Fahey Saturday runners: Epsom team

Our columnist struck with 28/1 winner Ecureuil Secret at Epsom on Friday and he's got runners with chances at the same track on Derby day.
Saturday
Epsom
14:10 Stormy Impact
She’s drawn seven which isn’t too bad. I always think when the ground is soft at Epsom the stands’ rail is the place to be. She’s entitled to come forward for her first run of the season, seems in good form at home, but needs to step up to be winning this from a mark of 90.
14:45 Vintage Clarets
He’s drawn two which isn’t where I want to be. I don’t think you win the Dash from there as a general rule. However he’s in great form and will love the ground if the forecast rain arrives on Saturday.
He ran well in the race the year the stalls didn’t open too so we know he’ll be fine on the track and he has plenty going for him if the draw isn’t the problem I fear it is.
17:40 Strike Red
He finished fifth in the race last season so we’re pleased to be going back there with him. The handicapper might just have him though although he’s another who won’t mind the ground, in fact the more rain the better for him.
Doncaster
19:15 Sailthisshipalone
It’s his first run of the season and he might just need it. He’s ready to start out though and this looks a good spot to do it.
