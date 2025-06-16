Richard Fahey Royal Ascot runners

Our columnist takes us through his runners on days two and three of Royal Ascot.

6.10 Wednesday - Windsor Castle Stakes - UTMOST RESPECT

We didn’t get the chance to get a second run into him after his encouraging debut at the Dante Meeting. I have had him away from Musley Bank twice since though so he has plenty of experience and is a breeze-up horse who has been on the grass plenty. We’re very happy with him, he looked a little unlucky at York first time. We’re drawn 22 so I just have to hope that’s where the pace turns out to be, that’s what you need down there. He seems to be a pacey horse and an ideal Ascot two-year-old type. I just hope we’re not drawn in a position where we can’t win. He’s a 25/1 shot but I think he can run a big race if everything goes right.

6.10 Thursday - Buckingham Palace Stakes - RAMAZAN