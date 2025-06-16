Richard Fahey Royal Ascot runners

Our columnist takes us through his runners on days two and three of Royal Ascot.
6.10 Wednesday - Windsor Castle Stakes - UTMOST RESPECT
We didn’t get the chance to get a second run into him after his encouraging debut at the Dante Meeting. I have had him away from Musley Bank twice since though so he has plenty of experience and is a breeze-up horse who has been on the grass plenty.
We’re very happy with him, he looked a little unlucky at York first time. We’re drawn 22 so I just have to hope that’s where the pace turns out to be, that’s what you need down there. He seems to be a pacey horse and an ideal Ascot two-year-old type.
I just hope we’re not drawn in a position where we can’t win. He’s a 25/1 shot but I think he can run a big race if everything goes right.
6.10 Thursday - Buckingham Palace Stakes - RAMAZAN
He lost his way a little bit earlier in the season but is just starting to come back and did his best piece of work of the year the other day. When they’re disappointing, they sometimes have to get beat a few times before they can win.
He’s down from a handicap high of 107 to 96 now and has some strong Ascot form too. He’s a really good, solid, handicapper who loves the pace of the races down there. He loves the hustle and bustle of it.
To be at his very best I wouldn’t want the ground to be too fast but look the handicapper has given him a chance, there’s a massive field and you hope you’re not drawn where you can’t win but I wouldn’t swap him for anything if stall five is OK.
He loves a dogfight this horse, I’m putting Warren Fentiman on to take another five pounds off and it will be the lowest weight he’s carried for an awful long time. I’m hoping things drop right for him.
