Richard Fahey Royal Ascot runners: Tuesday preview

Our columnist takes us through his runners on the opening two days of Royal Ascot.
5.35 Tuesday - Wolferton Stakes - ECUREUIL SECRET
He was very good in a valuable handicap at the Derby meeting. It’s not very often we can take a 103 rated horse down to a race like that and win as easily as he did, at no stage did he look like getting beat. He’s going to the next level now but was placed in three or four Black Type races last year.
He was always going to improve at at four, he's nearly 17 hands. The handicapper says he has, he’s gone from 103 to 112 which puts him in these races and we’re very excited. We are coming back 11 days after Epsom, but he seems in great form, we’re very happy with him and if he turns up in the same sort of form I wouldn’t swap him for anything.
At Ascot you need a bit of luck, and I hope he gets it. He'd be my best chance of the week.
6.10 Wednesday - Windsor Castle Stakes - UTMOST RESPECT
We didn’t get the chance to get a second run into him after his encouraging debut at the Dante Meeting. I have had him away from Musley Bank twice since though so he has plenty of experience and is a breeze-up horse who has been on the grass plenty.
We’re very happy with him, he looked a little unlucky at York first time. We’re drawn 22 so I just have to hope that’s where the pace turns out to be, that’s what you need down there. He seems to be a pacey horse and an ideal Ascot two-year-old type.
I just hope we’re not drawn in a position where we can’t win. He’s a 25/1 shot but I think he can run a big race if everything goes right.
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.