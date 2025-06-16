Richard Fahey Royal Ascot runners: Tuesday preview

5.35 Tuesday - Wolferton Stakes - ECUREUIL SECRET

He was very good in a valuable handicap at the Derby meeting. It’s not very often we can take a 103 rated horse down to a race like that and win as easily as he did, at no stage did he look like getting beat. He’s going to the next level now but was placed in three or four Black Type races last year.

He was always going to improve at at four, he's nearly 17 hands. The handicapper says he has, he’s gone from 103 to 112 which puts him in these races and we’re very excited. We are coming back 11 days after Epsom, but he seems in great form, we’re very happy with him and if he turns up in the same sort of form I wouldn’t swap him for anything.

At Ascot you need a bit of luck, and I hope he gets it. He'd be my best chance of the week.