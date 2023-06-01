JUVENILES FLYING AT PRESENT

The two-year-olds have been going well, we’ve had a few nice ones win recently and we’ve more to come in the next few weeks as well.

NATIVE AMERICAN probably won’t go to Royal Ascot, he’ll be a nice seven-furlong horse later in the season.

GOLDEN MIND looks a seven-furlong horse now and that’s why we’re thinking Chesham Stakes. He’s learning the whole time, he’s a big, strong, brute and that race will have done him the world of good, he’s come out of it great.

He looked a slow horse the other day but he’s not a slow horse, so the Coventry is there, but he ran like he needed seven and given he qualifies for the Chesham through his dam it looks the obvious route.

I said in the two-year-old guide how much we’re looking forward to running EMPEROR’S SON and he goes in the novice stakes at Carlisle at 1.40 on Friday. It should be a good test for him.

He’s a horse we really like, he’s working well and it will take a pretty smart horse to beat him.

On Saturday we’ve a small but select team, with some nice horses running up and down the country.