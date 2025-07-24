Richard Fahey on weekend runners at Ascot, Chester and York

Our columnist runs the rule over his squad for Ascot, Chester and York this weekend.
Friday
HEAR THE DRUMS – 6.38 York
He’s a newcomer by Lope Y Fernandez and you’d imagine he’ll be going down the handicap route in time. Fingers crossed he goes okay here.
AIRMAN – 7.13 York
He was entitled to need the run the other day at York. He’s a horse that we held in high regard at one stage in his life. He had a setback and we just hope that he starts showing a bit more now.
BONNIE’S BOY – 8.23 York
I’ve been a fraction disappointed with him, he’s still a maiden. Five and a half furlongs on decent ground could be right up his street so I’d like to see him run well.
Saturday
GOLDEN MIND – 3.00 Ascot
He’s probably as high as he needs to be off a mark of 100. He ran well at Epsom but then disappointed at Ascot, hopefully the better ground might just help him but whether he’s up to this level we will see.
VINTAGE CLARETS – 5.15 Ascot
He’s very tough, well handicapped and I’m very pleased with him. He likes the course, he’s run well at the track two or three times now and he’s in great nick after going close at Newcastle. I wouldn’t be shocked to see him run a big race.
TARMONBARRY KID – 2.10 Chester
He’s a lovely horse and he’s one for the future. He’ll probably need the run a touch but we do like him.
LOOM – 3.15 Chester
We had high hopes for him and he’s been a fraction disappointing. I think six furlongs around Chester is exactly what he needs and a draw in six isn’t the end of the world. On some of his form, particularly his runs at York earlier in the season, he’d have a big chance.
GOLDEN PALACE – 1.25 York
She did well to win first time up at Beverley as she was entitled to come on for it. She has a penalty here so this will be tougher, but she’s come on for her debut and I wouldn’t be shocked to see her run well.
SHES GOT THE BLUES – 1.25 York
It looks like the handicap route for this filly. She ran okay behind Golden Palace on debut at Beverley when seventh, but she’ll obviously need to improve significantly on that form to play a part in the finish here.
STRIKE RED – 2.00 York
We’re hoping he can bounce back to form. He’s well handicapped as he won the Coral Sprint Trophy at York off a mark of 93 and he’s back down to that rating on Saturday. He’s getting older, but we know he loves the track and he’s in good form, so I’d like to see him put in a big performance on Saturday, for all that it’s a tough race.
ROCK OPERA – 2.00 York
He keeps on running well but this would be a big step up from what he’s been running in. He’s run okay at York a few times and easier ground might just help him. He loves to drop in from off the pace.
BROOKLYN NINE NINE – 2.00 York
He runs in the Racing League at Yarmouth on Thursday, but we’ll see how he is as he could back up if I’m happy with him. I’m a bit surprised he got in the race but if he runs well at Yarmouth he could easily take his chance.
ECUREUIL SECRET – 2.40 York
Not too many runners in the Group 2 Sky Bet York Stakes but it looks a high quality field. He needs to put his Ascot run behind him, I was a little disappointed by how he fared there. But he’s in great form at home and we’ll see if he’s good enough.
TUSCAN POINT – 5.00 York
He’s been a disappointing horse and he bolted at Doncaster the other day. We’ll try and ride him with a bit of restraint to try and help him finish his race.
