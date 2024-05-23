Sporting Life
Our star columnist guides you through his runners

Richard Fahey on Saturday team at Chester, Goodwood, Haydock and York

By Richard Fahey
15:09 · THU May 23, 2024

Richard Fahey talks us through his Saturday team around the country and he has runners at Chester, Goodwood, Haydock and York.

Saturday, May 25

COLUMNIST – 2.20 Chester

He’s a breeze-up horse and these horses are bought to try and get them to Ascot. We’re still learning about him but his work was okay the other morning, I got him away there. It’s a fact-finding mission but I’m happy with him and I’d say he’s fairly fit.

NATIVE AMERICAN – 1.30 Goodwood

I love this horse as you probably know. Stall 15 probably isn't ideal but if the ground is on the easy side they might come up towards the stands' side which might even things out a little bit. It’s just been difficult to find a race for him so we’ve dropped him back in trip, but we are very happy with him at home so fingers crossed he can run well.

Haydock Team

SILENT MOVE – 1.15 Haydock

He won there well last time and it’s horses for courses, but he’ll have to step up in this company as the Silver Bowl Handicap is always a good race. It’ll be different ground but he did act on it Carlisle, so we’ll see what happens. He’s very fit and very well.

AIRMAN – 2.25 Haydock

It’s a huge step up for him in the Sandy Lane but we do like this horse a lot. Whether he’s up to this level we will see, we’ll find out Saturday, but I would say it’s the first time I’ve had him fit and he’s in great form at home.

ZIP – 3.00 Haydock

He likes Haydock and a bit of rain so everything has come right for him. He’s been running well all year and he's a star of a horse to be fair to him, he’ll handle conditions really well so hopefully he handles them better than the rest.

BEECHWOOD STAR – 4.10 Haydock

Disappointing horse really. I’ve shoved a pair of blinkers back on him to try and give him a spark as he doesn’t work like a dud but he has been running ordinary.

York Team

EPICURIAN LAD – 2.10 York

He’s a horse that will progress as the year goes on but he does show a little bit, he wouldn’t be one of our early and sharp two-year-old types but he’s fit and ready to go so we’ll give him a chance and see what happens.

LESLEY’S BOY – 2.10 York

He’s a little bit naughty I’m afraid, a little bit of a playboy. A run might do him the world of good so we’ll see what happens.

BROOKLYN NINE NINE – 2.45 York

I’m running him back quickly which I don’t particularly like. He’s got to step up on what he has shown but he won’t mind the ground and he did run okay at Thirsk the other day, so I hope he's ready to go again.

VINTAGE CLARETS – 2.45 York

They put him up 2lb after a good run at Chester so it’ll be tough for him. He’s in good order and the rain has come so he could go well again.

Vintage Clarets: Could go to Ascot on Wednesday
Vintage Clarets

QUIET RESOLVE – 3.55 York

I thought he ran well first time up, it'll be his first go on soft ground. That run will have done him the world of good the other day so I expect he will be a little bit sharper for it.

UP THE JAZZ – 3.55 York

He never shows anything at home but he always runs well so I don’t know, he always seems to run a good race. Whether he's up to this we’ll see.

COLORADA DANCER – 4.30 York

I’m taking it a little bit on trust whether he’ll stay, I just thought I’d take a chance on it. He’s fit and well at home and he's in good order, but I am a little bit worried about the trip. He has got the right demeanour to stay which is why I’m chancing it, so we’ll see.

NO NAY NICKI – 5.05 York

She's been disappointing, she's a filly that goes alright at home and there’s no reason why she shouldn’t be running well. She has run well at York before, so it's with hope she bounces back here.

CRAVEN – 5.05 York

He ran a solid race here at York last time and he’s coming back quick again poor little fellow, I’ve been a bit tough on him, but he is a tough customer and I thought he ran a good race the other day.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

