Richard Fahey on his Saturday runners at Chester and Beverley, plus York reflections and stable news

Richard Fahey guides us through his runners at Beverley and Chester on Saturday, while he looks back on York and ahead to some upcoming big targets.
They’ve run well at York, they’ve run as good as they are which is all you can really ask. It was competitive racing, fantastic racing and a great week.
Yes I’m Mali did well to win the nursery and I was pleased with him. He’s in the sales race at Doncaster as is the fifth home from the same race, Moving Force, who won’t be giving them lumps of weight next time.
In the Sky Bet Constantine Handicap Strike Red ran a cracker in second and he is right on his A-game at present. His best form seems to be on slower ground and he is in the Ayr Gold Cup, but I’ve also made an entry for him for Irish Champions Weekend at the Curragh.
He’s won at the course so it’s definitely an option for him.
Dare To Hope ran a bit flat the last 100 yards in the same race but he’s run well going up in the weights. He’s in at Ayr and in Ireland, as well.
Vintage Clarets was a bit unlucky, he was knocked over at the start and I’m a big believer in that you can give weight but not head starts. The handicapper has dropped him to 90 and he’s dangerously well handicapped, but, typical sprinter, you need everything to go right.
He could go for the Portland at Doncaster.
Powerful Glory is good, he worked on Thursday morning and we were delighted with him.
I think we’ll go for the Group 2 Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes at Newbury (September 21) with him. It’ll be a huge step up but I like that race and at this time of year there simply aren’t that many options for a horse like him.
We’ve three weeks to go so we’ll see what happens but that’s where we are thinking for him at the moment.
His owner Sheikh Rashid had a nice double the day he won at Pontefract and the other one, Marine Wave, is in good order as well.
I was delighted she won a Listed race and she could stay in that company for a Fillies’ Listed race up at the Ayr Western Meeting next month.
He’s had a few niggly problems this year which is why he was back so late. But I felt it was a good solid run first time back and it’s just whether he’s effective on quick ground, we’ll see.
They’ve stuck him in the car park, I’m afraid, drawn out in 16 which makes life tough. He needs to step up on what he has shown so far anyway, but I have been happy with him at home. He’s in good order and I do think Chester will suit.
He flies at home but he’s been disappointing on the track so he’s a bit of a head scratcher for me. Drawn in 10, we might try different tactics and ride him forward and see what happens. He can gallop this horse, he just needs to go and do it.
He absolutely loves the place which is a big help. He’s gone up a few pounds in the weights again but he’s two from two at the track this season and it was a no brainer to go back there for this.
He’s an interesting one as he’s never been to Chester and he’s never run over two miles so it’s not an obvious race for him. We’ve taken the cheekpieces off him and we’ll see what happens.
