Richard Fahey on his Saturday runners at Chester and Beverley, plus York reflections and stable news

York reflections

They’ve run well at York, they’ve run as good as they are which is all you can really ask. It was competitive racing, fantastic racing and a great week.

Yes I’m Mali did well to win the nursery and I was pleased with him. He’s in the sales race at Doncaster as is the fifth home from the same race, Moving Force, who won’t be giving them lumps of weight next time.

In the Sky Bet Constantine Handicap Strike Red ran a cracker in second and he is right on his A-game at present. His best form seems to be on slower ground and he is in the Ayr Gold Cup, but I’ve also made an entry for him for Irish Champions Weekend at the Curragh.

He’s won at the course so it’s definitely an option for him.

Dare To Hope ran a bit flat the last 100 yards in the same race but he’s run well going up in the weights. He’s in at Ayr and in Ireland, as well.

Vintage Clarets was a bit unlucky, he was knocked over at the start and I’m a big believer in that you can give weight but not head starts. The handicapper has dropped him to 90 and he’s dangerously well handicapped, but, typical sprinter, you need everything to go right.

He could go for the Portland at Doncaster.