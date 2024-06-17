Richard Fahey on his Royal Ascot 2024 team including Loom in the Norfolk Stakes

Richard Fahey discusses his runners on day three of Royal Ascot 2024 including Loom in the Norfolk Stakes.

Thursday Runners 14.30 Loom

A horse we’ve always liked. He was disappointing on debut at York where he did too much too soon but put that right at Ripon last time where he was very professional. I’ve been delighted with him since, but this is typical Ascot, it’s so tough down here. Aidan’s horse, Whistlejacket, is a warm favourite but my fellow is a tough, hardy colt and as I say we do like him. 14:30 Moving Force

A real professional who has had a couple of runs, like Loom, which I always like coming down to the Royal meeting with a two-year-old. He had a battle when second at Beverley the other day and I think that will hold him in good stead in the Norfolk. He’s a horse with a lot of natural speed and I’m looking forward to seeing both of them run. 18:15 Maywake

He’s got to really step up to win a Buckingham Palace but if he can get back to the sort of level he showed when winning at Sandown last year, well that would give him a bit of a squeak. He needed the run on his reappearance at Doncaster the other day and has come forward for it. He’ll give it his best.

