Our star columnist guides you through his runners

Richard Fahey Friday runners: Epsom team

By Richard Fahey
Horse Racing
Thu June 05, 2025 · 43 min ago

Three runners for our columnist on the opening day of the Betfred Derby Festival. Check out his thoughts on them all.

15:15 Ecureuil Secret

He's only had one run for us and is in good form at home. We're learning about him and will find out whether he's a handicapper or a Group horse. He's drawn out in 11 which is a little wider than I'd have ideally liked but this is a great place to get him started, trip and track will be fine and he won’t mind if there is rain.

15:15 Have Secret

He’s been running well of late and I couldn’t knock him at Ripon the other day when he finished second to a horse who got away from them. It’s just in the back of my mind that every time we’ve stepped him up into this sort of grade before he’s struggled, but I like the draw in three.

It’s not the be all and end all at Epsom but I do like to be close to the rail and he is so let’s hope he can take advantage.

17:10 Golden Mind

I’m very happy with him right now. He’s a hard horse to get to grips with and is still carrying around a big rating from his two-year-old days but I think he could run well in this if he handles the track.

