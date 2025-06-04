Richard Fahey Friday runners: Epsom team

Three runners for our columnist on the opening day of the Betfred Derby Festival. Check out his thoughts on them all.
15:15 Ecureuil Secret
He's only had one run for us and is in good form at home. We're learning about him and will find out whether he's a handicapper or a Group horse. He's drawn out in 11 which is a little wider than I'd have ideally liked but this is a great place to get him started, trip and track will be fine and he won’t mind if there is rain.
15:15 Have Secret
He’s been running well of late and I couldn’t knock him at Ripon the other day when he finished second to a horse who got away from them. It’s just in the back of my mind that every time we’ve stepped him up into this sort of grade before he’s struggled, but I like the draw in three.
It’s not the be all and end all at Epsom but I do like to be close to the rail and he is so let’s hope he can take advantage.
17:10 Golden Mind
I’m very happy with him right now. He’s a hard horse to get to grips with and is still carrying around a big rating from his two-year-old days but I think he could run well in this if he handles the track.
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.