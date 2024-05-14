Richard Fahey column: Weekend rynners

Our star columnist talks us through his runners across the weekend meetings.

Saturday Thirsk 14:00 Sands Of Dubai

She’s our first runner by Sands Of Mali and shapes OK at home. She tries very hard and is out of a half-decent dam who has produced a winner. We’ve been able to get the two-year-olds out on the grass and get half a gallop into them and it has done them the world of good. She should go OK given how hard she tries. 14:35 Eartha

I trained the mother, Bimbo, who won a few races for us. She was a funny mare – and this filly has a few quirks - but she’s the best one the mare has thrown so far and we’ve trained some of the others. Her work is encouraging and she’s ready to go.

16:20 Brooklyn Nine Nine

He’s had a few little, niggly problems and is a frustrating horse to train. He’s been backward and taken time. If you could rely on him being on his A-Game here, I’d say he has a chance. Newbury 14:25 Malc

I’m happy with him. We had him away last week and he led the two-year-olds up the grass gallop and seems in great order. If he comes back to his run when second in the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot then he has a chance. I think six furlongs at Newbury will suit him well, but it looks a strong renewal of this race. Doncaster 17:35 Almanjoor

I was very disappointed with him on debut at Pontefract, I was expecting more that day. However, our horses weren’t running great at the time and have turned the corner since and maybe the better ground at Doncaster will suit him too. I’m happy with him again so let’s see what happens. 18:42 Mudhafar

He had problems with his knees last year and needed a small operation. He’s all good again now and going well but is very laid back and hard to get a gauge on where we are with him at home. It’s nice to get him back out. SUNDAY Ripon 13:45 Phoenix Beach

I’d like to see him win a race. He’s been running OK including at Musselburgh last time and is down two pounds but probably needs to step up a little to get his head in front. 15:15 International Girl

She tends to need a run to get her cherry-ripe. We were hoping to go to York in the week but she was balloted out and we’re happy to let her take her chance in this instead. She’s well but it’s just at the back of my mind she might come on for it.

Newmarket 17:15 Outrun The Storm

He loves the July Course so I’m hoping the Rowley Mile might tickle his fancy too. He is what he is, he wears his heart on his sleeve and always gives his best. I’m hoping stall one will be OK for him as he’s a horse that goes forward. He can go well if things fall right. 17:45 Garfield Shadow

He did well to win at Chester last time from a very wide draw and I had to run him there to make sure he was qualified for this race. I did feel the last run would put him absolutely spot on, but he did have a hard race and it’s an 11-day turnaround. If we haven’t come back too quickly he can go very well. He’s a decent horse who has seemed fine at home since Chester. 18:15 Prince Of Pillo