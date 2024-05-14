Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Our star columnist guides you through his runners
Our star columnist guides you through his runners

Richard Fahey column: Weekend rynners

By Richard Fahey
17:08 · FRI May 17, 2024

Our star columnist talks us through his runners across the weekend meetings.

Saturday

Thirsk

14:00 Sands Of Dubai

She’s our first runner by Sands Of Mali and shapes OK at home. She tries very hard and is out of a half-decent dam who has produced a winner. We’ve been able to get the two-year-olds out on the grass and get half a gallop into them and it has done them the world of good. She should go OK given how hard she tries.

14:35 Eartha

I trained the mother, Bimbo, who won a few races for us. She was a funny mare – and this filly has a few quirks - but she’s the best one the mare has thrown so far and we’ve trained some of the others. Her work is encouraging and she’s ready to go.

https://m.skybet.com/horse-racing/newbury/flat-class-1-6f/33597631?aff=681&dcmp=SL_RACING

16:20 Brooklyn Nine Nine

He’s had a few little, niggly problems and is a frustrating horse to train. He’s been backward and taken time. If you could rely on him being on his A-Game here, I’d say he has a chance.

Newbury

14:25 Malc

I’m happy with him. We had him away last week and he led the two-year-olds up the grass gallop and seems in great order. If he comes back to his run when second in the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot then he has a chance. I think six furlongs at Newbury will suit him well, but it looks a strong renewal of this race.

Doncaster

17:35 Almanjoor

I was very disappointed with him on debut at Pontefract, I was expecting more that day. However, our horses weren’t running great at the time and have turned the corner since and maybe the better ground at Doncaster will suit him too. I’m happy with him again so let’s see what happens.

18:42 Mudhafar

He had problems with his knees last year and needed a small operation. He’s all good again now and going well but is very laid back and hard to get a gauge on where we are with him at home. It’s nice to get him back out.

SUNDAY

Ripon

13:45 Phoenix Beach

I’d like to see him win a race. He’s been running OK including at Musselburgh last time and is down two pounds but probably needs to step up a little to get his head in front.

15:15 International Girl

She tends to need a run to get her cherry-ripe. We were hoping to go to York in the week but she was balloted out and we’re happy to let her take her chance in this instead. She’s well but it’s just at the back of my mind she might come on for it.

Two Year Olds: Buying The Dream - Richard Fahey

Newmarket

17:15 Outrun The Storm

He loves the July Course so I’m hoping the Rowley Mile might tickle his fancy too. He is what he is, he wears his heart on his sleeve and always gives his best. I’m hoping stall one will be OK for him as he’s a horse that goes forward. He can go well if things fall right.

17:45 Garfield Shadow

He did well to win at Chester last time from a very wide draw and I had to run him there to make sure he was qualified for this race. I did feel the last run would put him absolutely spot on, but he did have a hard race and it’s an 11-day turnaround. If we haven’t come back too quickly he can go very well. He’s a decent horse who has seemed fine at home since Chester.

18:15 Prince Of Pillo

I was a fraction disappointed with his first run of the season at the Craven Meeting. He was fairly fit heading down there and does tend to go well at Newmarket. We’re going back there again and the handicapper is giving him a chance, he’s down three pounds from the last run.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo