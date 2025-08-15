Richard Fahey column: Saturday runners

Runners across three meetings for our columnist on Saturday. Check out his thoughts.

Ripon 14:45 Airman

He’s a horse who just needs to find his form again. He’s one we’ve always liked but he’s had a few issues along the way. We’re happy with him at home now and his handicap mark is slipping but we just need him to get his confidence back and get going forward again. 14:45 Havana Rum

It can be a case of horses for courses at Ripon and he has won there so that’s a positive. Look, he has to step up on what he’s shown of late to win this but he has a decent draw in ten and we’ll see what happens. His course know-how could be a big advantage.

15:20 Azure Zain

He’s going to be a nice horse one day but whether he’s man enough for a test like the Great St Wilfrid at this stage of his career we’ll see. I was a little surprised he got in off 83, he wouldn’t have a couple of years ago, and the run at Wolverhampton the other day will have done him the world of good. It’s just at the back of my mind that he might need a bit more time before he’s able to show us what he’s really capable of. 15:20 Prince Of Pillo

A funny little horse who has good and bad days and they are very far apart. He’s either desperate or very competitive in his races with nothing in between. He’s in good nick at home and I hope it’s one of his better days on Saturday. 15:20 Rock Opera

I was delighted with his run in the Sky Bet Dash when third behind Elmonjed. Ethan Tindall gave him a lovely ride there and keeps the mount on Saturday. I’m happy with stall 14 and while if you’d have told me he’d be a single-figure price for the Great St Wilfrid at the start of the season I’d have thought you were nuts, he has been running well all year. Hopefully he does so again. 15:50 Sailthisshipalone

He's another one I'm looking to get back on track. He's down grade after we've set him some quite tough tasks of late. He's capable of getting competitive in something like this but wasn't at his best at Wolverhampton last time and I need him to bounce back.

Newmarket 15:15 Awaafi

I thought she’d run well on handicap debut at this track last time but was a fraction disappointed when she finished second to Azleet. Her connections are keen to step her up to seven furlongs so we’re giving that a try and we do know she handles the track. If she stays I hope she runs well but she’s up three pounds in a warm little heat. Doncaster 16:50 Way Of The Will