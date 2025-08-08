Menu icon
Sporting Life
Our star columnist guides you through his runners

Richard Fahey column: Saturday runners

By Richard Fahey
Horse Racing
Fri August 08, 2025 · 2h ago

Runners at Ascot and Haydock for our columnist on Saturday. Check out his thoughts.

It’s a quiet Saturday by our standards with only three runners bit I’m hoping they all run well.

Ascot

13:35 Vintage Clarets

I think to be at his very best he wouldn’t want the ground to dry up much more. He does handle fast ground, but his best form is definitely on an easier surface.

That’s niggling away at the back of my mind as I think he has a lot in his favour. Things didn’t go his way there last time, he didn’t get cover and saw too much daylight and tired late on as a result.

He’s got plenty of good course form to his name, and providing the ground isn’t too quick, I can see him going well if the cards fall better for him.

16:30 Golden Mind

We’ve been itching to run him over a mile and here’s our chance. If he stays, he’ll run very well.

Again, it’s a case of horses for courses, he has plenty of good Ascot form to his name too including when fourth in the International there on King George day. We’ll learn more about him on Saturday and he’s in great order heading south.

Haydock

16:10 Catalyse

I’m hoping he runs better on Saturday. I expected him to improve from his Chester reappearance at Doncaster last time and he duly did, and hopefully he can come forward again.

He needs to but is in very good form at home and we haven’t given up on him.

