Check out our columnist on his runners on Saturday including a two-year-old expected to show more than on her debut.
We've had a couple of two-year-old winners in the past week with The Ridler winning on his second start at Ripon and Ramazan going in at Beverley, so it's good to see the juveniles shaping quite well now.
Ramazan was having his second outing after finishing fourth of four first time out at Pontefract and we did like him a lot - and we felt he might be the type of horse for Royal Ascot, which he might be in time. But we'll see where we go next.
They're definitely needing the run, this season in particular. I've got a new, home-made hay mix and it's quite high in protein. I do just think the horses are improving for a run, it's a fresh mixture of hay that we grow ourselves we've been trialling and I think they've mainly all been better for a run this year.
White Willow won for us at Thirsk last week too and she's progressing well. I'd imagine she'll keep going up through the ratings as she's improving all the time.
She's a filly we like. She sort of got stuck in the middle of the track at Nottingham the other day and everything sort of happened up the stands' side. She goes well at home and I'm hoping she runs better than she did the other day.
He's definitely improving. That first run will have done him the world of good and although he needs to step up again, I wouldn't be surprised if he did as he's quite a nice horse.
I'd imagine he'll need the run after such a long time off the track. It's quite competitive race to start back in but he's just had a couple of little setbacks that have kept him out. He's in good order but the run will probably help.
She was a little bit fresh first time when well held at Beverley. I'm hoping bringing her back quite quickly should suit her.