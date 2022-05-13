We've had a couple of two-year-old winners in the past week with The Ridler winning on his second start at Ripon and Ramazan going in at Beverley, so it's good to see the juveniles shaping quite well now.

Ramazan was having his second outing after finishing fourth of four first time out at Pontefract and we did like him a lot - and we felt he might be the type of horse for Royal Ascot, which he might be in time. But we'll see where we go next.

They're definitely needing the run, this season in particular. I've got a new, home-made hay mix and it's quite high in protein. I do just think the horses are improving for a run, it's a fresh mixture of hay that we grow ourselves we've been trialling and I think they've mainly all been better for a run this year.

White Willow won for us at Thirsk last week too and she's progressing well. I'd imagine she'll keep going up through the ratings as she's improving all the time.