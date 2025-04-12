Richard Fahey column: Musselburgh Sunday runners

Our columnist has six runners on the opening Sky Bet Sunday Series card of the season at Musselburgh. Check out his thoughts.

15:45 Rainwater

He disappointed me at Doncaster the other day it’s just at the back of my mind for him to be at his very best he might need a bit of juice in the ground. He won’t get that on Sunday. He’s going well, we’re happy with him, but he has disappointed the last twice and I want to see him get back on track. 16:45 Ziggy's Queen

She’s had a wind operation and sometimes after those it can take a run or two for them to regain their confidence. That said she looks fantastic, the best she’s every looked, and she’s working very well. We couldn’t be happier with her. 17:45 Springbok

His work this spring has been OK. He’s a backward horse who I’m sure will progress as the season goes along. This is usually a strong race, it’s the first chance three-year-olds get to turn up and run for decent money in a handicap like this, but I hope he’ll run his race. As I said, I think he’ll keep on improving this year though.

18:15 Beattie Is Back

I’ve shoved blinkers on him for the first time. He had a decent campaign on the all-weather and is back after a little break. He’s fit and well and could run alright if the headgear works. 18:45 Our Havana

He did far too much in front in the Spring Mile at Doncaster last time but has been given a chance by the handicapper. His turf rating was due to go up nine pounds after Doncaster but that’s been cancelled and he’s a pound lower now. I think the track will suit him with his style of racing. 18:45 Ramazan