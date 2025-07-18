Richard Fahey column: Guide to Saturday runners

Our columnist takes us through his team for the weekend including Cotai Belle in the Weatherbys Super Sprint.

Ripon 14:10 Boston Dan

I don’t think the drop back to five furlongs will be a problem for him, he has plenty of natural speed and in many ways, this looks an ideal opportunity for him. He’s run a couple of decent races at Chester and Newcastle and I’d imagine he’ll be better again on Saturday. Let’s hope that’s good enough. 17:05 Epicurian Lad

A disappointing horse who travels well but never picks up. He’s the sort who if he could win one might go on to win a couple more in quick succession. He ran alight at Hamilton last time and we’ve put the cheekpieces back on for Ripon. He really should be competitive in a race like this.

Newbury 15:30 Cotai Belle

We’ve had some good days in the Weatherbys Super Sprint over the years but I was always worried about whether five furlongs would be too sharp for this filly. She might be better at six but she showed enough speed to win her nursery at Haydock last time. Whether she has 'Super Sprint speed' we’ll find out at Newbury but she goes there in great form. I’d expect her to produce the run of her life on Saturday. Let’s see where that gets her.

Haydock 18:25 Mystical Maria

She needs to learn to settle and relax in her races. Any rain would help her and at her best she might have a squeak off a mark of 60. 19:30 Horu Kanu

A very, very laidback horse, I don’t think we’ve ever had one quite as horizontal as this over the years. He ran OK when sixth at Thirsk on debut and you’d hope that would bring him along, but as I say we don’t get much at home from him. 20:00 Yes I'm Mali

I think it’s definitely worth having a go at seven furlongs. We’re drawn wider than I’d probably like in nine but we’ll give it a go and see what happens. He ran OK on his first run back from a break at York last time and is a horse who tries very hard. If he stays seven he definitely has a chance. 21:00 Sands Of Dubai

A horse who shows a lot at home but has had a few issues which is why she hasn’t raced as often as you’d like. She ran no race at all at Ripon on her return and I’ve no idea why but she’s worked very well again since. She’s not without a chance.

Doncaster 20:15 Catalyse

He ran disappointingly on his return at Chester last month. Oisin Orr felt he’d gone wrong, and he was a little stiff after the race, but nothing came to light. He’s been fine since, working well, but this is a big day for the horse. He needs to start performing again.

Redcar, Sunday 14:50 They All Know Me

A very laidback character who was third on his debut at Chester. He’s entitled to have learned plenty there but is probably one for handicaps further down the line. 16:35 Groundsman

We’re trying him in cheekpieces. He’s been working OK this spring but only running OK too. That said this doesn’t look a great race, it’s probably the weakest he’s run in, and if the headgear works he could go well. 17:10 Hashtagnotions