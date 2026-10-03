Rest of Newmarket review: Hoseki wins duel for Saffie Osborne

Hoeski edges HQ battle

Saffie Osborne atoned for her defeat aboard Hoseki at this year’s Shergar Cup at Ascot back in August after the pair teamed up to good effect to land the British EBF Premier Fillies’ Handicap at Newmarket.

The William Haggas-trained Saxon Warrior filly made it four wins from five starts this campaign when getting the better of a late battle with early pace setter Pendella in the mile and a quarter contest.

Sitting just off the pace, the 11-8 favourite ranged up alongside her chief market rival approaching the final furlong before forging on past close to the line and going on to score by a head.

Anthony Bromley, racing manager to Simon Munir and Isaac Souede, said: “The only defeat she had this year was when Saffie rode her in the Shergar Cup.

“By all accounts we all agreed it wasn’t her finest hour, but we gave her a chance to redeem herself and she has given her a nice ride today. She is a nice filly.

“She seems very versatile. The first two pulled clear, so I think they are probably quite nice fillies, and the form of the second is quite strong with Silver Lake.

“We thought a mile and a half was her best trip, and we had the option of going for the Old Rowley Cup next week, but we decided this was going to be good prize money for fillies only, and it wasn’t going to be such a big field, so we chanced are arm on this ground at ten furlongs.”

And following the race Bromley hinted that a step up in grade could beckon for Hoseki before the season is out.

Bromley added: “If there is a chance in the last month of the season we might have to look at trying to get some blacktype for her as she has a nice pedigree.

“We haven’t put her in the sales as we thought she would be a better four year old. I think she is a black type filly for next year. I’m really excited by her.”