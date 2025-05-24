Rest of Haydock Park review as Symbol Of Honour wins Sandy Lane Stakes

A review of the rest of the feature action from Haydock Park as Symbol Of Honour landed the Sandy Lane Stakes.
Symbol edges Dusk in Sandy Lane
Symbol Of Honour (2/1 favourite) just edged out Arabian Dusk by a short head in a photo finish for the Group 2 Betfred Sandy Lane Stakes at Haydock on Saturday.
The gelded son of Havana Grey cannot run in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot but he's 7/1 from 8s for the July Cup with Paddy Power after he continued his improvement with a gutsy win.
Simon & Ed Crisford's filly Arabian Dusk looked like she was coming with a winning run down the outside, but Symbol Of Honour stuck his head out on the line to seal the verdict.
First Instinct also ran on well down the middle for William Haggas and finished third.
The winner was part of a four-timer for Buick who had earlier won the opener aboard Great Chieftain for Paul and Oliver Cole, while he also won the Listed Betfred 'Nifty 50' British EBF Hedge Of Oak Stakes aboard Diamond Rain.
Charlie Appleby's filly responded well to pressure as she delivered a late winning run, landing odds of 9/4 - having been tipped up by Andrew Asquith in his red-hot Weekend View column on Tuesday at 11/2.
Buick also landed the feature Temple Stakes aboard Mgheera.
