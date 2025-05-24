Rest of Haydock Park review as Symbol Of Honour wins Sandy Lane Stakes

Symbol edges Dusk in Sandy Lane

Symbol Of Honour (2/1 favourite) just edged out Arabian Dusk by a short head in a photo finish for the Group 2 Betfred Sandy Lane Stakes at Haydock on Saturday.

The gelded son of Havana Grey cannot run in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot but he's 7/1 from 8s for the July Cup with Paddy Power after he continued his improvement with a gutsy win.

Simon & Ed Crisford's filly Arabian Dusk looked like she was coming with a winning run down the outside, but Symbol Of Honour stuck his head out on the line to seal the verdict.

First Instinct also ran on well down the middle for William Haggas and finished third.