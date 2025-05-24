Menu icon
Mgheera wins under Buick
Mgheera wins under Buick

Mgheera on top in the Temple Stakes at Haydock for Ed Walker and William Buick

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Sat May 24, 2025 · 2h ago

William Buick completed a four-timer aboard Mgheera in the feature Group 2 Betfred Temple Stakes at Haydock Park on Saturday.

The five-year-old looked better than ever on her stable debut for trainer Ed Walker at Longchamp two weeks ago and she confirmed that impression with an impressive success on her British debut.

Held up from her stands' rail draw in 11, Buick began to make his move at halfway as he came up the inside of Washington Heights, and, staying straight and true towards the rail, she ran out a comfortable half-length winner from the speedy runner-up She's Quality.

Washington Heights kept going well for third under Tom Eaves with Electric Storm fourth.

It completed a terrific day for Buick who had earlier won aboard Symbol Of Honour, Great Chieftain and Diamond Rain.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

