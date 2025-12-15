Menu icon
Regent's Stroll - declared on Tuesday and Wednesday

Regent's Stroll declared in small-runner races at Wincanton and Newbury

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Mon December 15, 2025 · 13 min ago

Regent’s Stroll, declared in a match at Wincanton on Tuesday, has also been left in a three-runner contest at Newbury 24 hours later.

Paul Nicholls’ charge finished third behind Wendigo on his chasing debut at Newbury last month and will be stepping back up in trip wherever he turns up.

Should that be in the PricedUp The Jumps 'Chasing Excellence' Beginners' Chase on Tuesday it’s to two-and-a-half miles and he’s a stone clear of his rival on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.

However, if he defects and waits 24 hours for the J M Finn 'Chasing Excellence' Beginners' Chase in Berkshire then there’ll be a walkover to open the Wincanton Tuesday card.

The Newbury contest could easily turn into a match too with Jig’s Forge and Lucky Place the only other declarations. That race is over two miles and six furlongs, with Regent’s Stroll six pounds clear of Lucky Place according to Timeform. Both have the ‘p’ symbol indicating they are likely to improve after only start over fences.

The paltry field sizes continues the theme of the ‘Chasing Excellence' series in recent weeks.

