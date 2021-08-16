Barney Roy and Zakouski will attempt to give Charlie Appleby more international success in next week’s Bahrain International Trophy.

Appleby has enjoyed a stellar season by winning 17 Group and Grade One races in 2021, including the Derby, St Leger and three Breeders’ Cup races at Del Mar on the weekend. Appleby now has his sights set on Bahrain with the Newmarket trainer set to saddle two leading contenders in next week’s £500,000 Group Three Bahrain International Trophy. Four-time Group 1 winner Barney Roy and recent runaway Listed winner Zakouski will represent Appleby in the 1m 2f contest run at Sakhir Racecourse in Bahrain on Friday 19th November 2021. Charlie Appleby said: “Our plan was to go for the Bahrain International Trophy with Barney Roy last year, but unfortunately on the back of his success in Germany he met with a setback. "We’ve been purposefully working back from the Bahrain International as it’s a race which is great to be part of. I’d like to think that we’re going to go over there with a competitive horse as well. "I was pleased with his comeback run in the Group Three Darley Stakes, on a track which doesn’t suit him. We got what we wanted out of it and hopefully he now has his racing brain back and engaged. "I think the style of the race will suit him in Bahrain. It’s a slick track there and the tight turns will suit him. If he goes there with his old A-game, he’s going to be a big player.”